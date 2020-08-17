WATCH: Tom Holland’s “The Devil All The Time”

Tom Holland is getting ready to kill in The Devil All The Time. Directed by Antonio Campos, the Southern gothic drama depicts Arvin (Holland) break away from his relationship with God. Arvin was formerly a good Christian boy in the pious town of Knockemstiff, Ohio. After receiving his late father’s gun as a birthday present, Arvin finds himself entangled in darkness. The story traces the psyche of various characters in the years between World War II and the Vietnam War.

Donald Ray Pollock wrote the story in his 2011 novel The Devil All The Time. While this may be a dark drama, the cast is surely star-studded. Robert Pattinson plays Preston Teagardin, a monologuing preacher with a heavy drawl. Sebastian Stan is a crooked sheriff. Jason Clarke and Riley Keough become a twisted couple harboring a serious secret.

While Rob Pattinson and Sebastian Stan have been on the set for years, Tom Holland is still relatively new to the big scene. Holland has two Spider-Man movies to his name and has a crucial role in the broader Avengers universe. The Marvel-man has a “methodical and thoughtful and sensitive” approach to the role, said Campos. He carefully curated a period-appropriate Ohioan intonation — a far cry from his everyday British accent!

“I was really eager to work with Antonio because his previous films that I’ve seen are very raw. I guess it was the challenge of doing a different accent, playing the rural kid, a period film, a new director. Everything ticked the boxes for me,” said Holland about the role.

Campos told Vanity that Robert Pattinson portrayed one of his favorite scenes: the “Delusions” speech (which can actually be seen in the trailer!). “That whole speech is really inspired. There are certain performances where it almost feels like a possession, and I think this is one of those performances,” said the director. “[Pattinson] likes to tease you. I had a sense of what he was doing and we had talked a lot about the character, but the Teagardin that came out when we started shooting — that was the first time I saw Teagardin.”

Campos continued to rave about Pattinson’s performances: “You have to trust the person’s going to do something good and be comfortable letting go of some of your control as a director… Rob would just go.”

The narrator of this movie is the author of the story: Donald Ray Pollock. Talk about full circle, right? The Devil All The Time is set to premiere on September 16, 2020.