6 Quick Tips to Survive Morning College Classes

If you’re not a morning person, the thought of taking morning classes can instantly fill you with dread. Many universities are implementing online instruction this fall, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t have to wake up at the designated time of your class. If your professor is doing synchronous instruction, you still have to attend class at the same time you normally would. No matter how early they are, there are ways that you can be prepared and ready to take on your morning classes.

Get a good night’s rest

The first step to having a good morning is getting quality sleep the night before. Attempt to get 7-9 hours of sleep so that you don’t wake up exhausted and unmotivated to start your day. Peaceful rest is essential to performing your best in school, but also for your day-to-day activities.

Eat breakfast

A great way to get energized for the day is to eat breakfast. Even if it’s something small like granola or yogurt, it’s better than nothing. As a big coffee lover, I also make a cup in the morning. If you’re not a big fan of the drink, there are alternatives to staying energized without consuming it.

Prepare the night before

Prepare all the school supplies you’ll need the night before so you don’t have to rush getting them together in the morning. This includes having your laptop charged, notebooks out, etc. Even though many of us are taking online classes, the same procedures still apply. Have your supplies out on your desk so that all you have to do in the morning is go to your desk, or whatever place you’ll be attending your class.

Set out an outfit beforehand

Along with preparing your school supplies, lay out your outfit for the next day. I can’t explain how many times this has helped save time. If you’re doing in-person classes this semester, this step is a must. This will prevent you from pulling apart your closet trying to find an outfit in the morning.

Wake up early

A key step to waking up early is setting an alarm. This is essential so that you don’t oversleep and miss your class. When setting an alarm, set one up at least 30-45 minutes before your class starts. Even though waking up any earlier than you have to may seem painful, it’s effective. The days where I’ve woken up with ample time to get ready are when I’ve felt less stressed because I could take my time to do all the things I wanted before going to class. By waking up early, you set yourself up to have a calm and productive day.

Listen to music

Try to listen to your favorite songs when you first wake up to brighten your mood. Slow music may be calming, but it may tempt you to stay in bed. Opt to play upbeat music to energize and motivate you to start your day.

Early morning classes aren’t the funniest thing, but they’re often inevitable. These tips will help you be more awake and energized so that you can perform your best in them.