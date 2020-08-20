Machine Gun Kelly 2020: Who Is MGK Dating Now?

Machine Gun Kelly has been a known performer for years now with a following of over just 6.5 million fans. He is known for his rap/hip-hop songs, a few of his most popular songs are “bad things” which had came out in 2016 with over 5.9 billion views on youtube. He also has many other popular songs such as “candy (feat. Trippie Redd) as well as “I think I’m Okay”. He became a sensation to people in 2012 when he won the MTV Breaking Woodie award. His full name is Colson Baker but came known as Machine Gun Kelly due to his rapid fire-pace rapping. His name is also in reference to George barns who is a criminal.

At the age of thirty years old Machine gun Kelly has had many relationships in the past which had made people wonder is he ready to settle down just yet?

Sommer Ray

In March of 2020, Machine Gun Kelly confirmed his relationship with Sommer Ray. One month later that couple broke up and a recent tweet was shared on twitter that Sommer Ray retrieved her belongings on his birthday. Machine Gun Kelly tweeted “she came and picked up all her stuff on my birthday. nice”

Kate Beckinsale

A few months later in January of 2020, He was spotted with actress Kate Beckinsale, after being seen together at the Golden Globes afterparty. While false accusations were spreading that they have been dating, Machine Gun Kelly headed straight to Twitter to get the story straight. With another tweet stating ” woke up to false headlines”

Well according to Instagram posts that Machine Gun Kelly posted it might seem as if he’s found the one. After Megan’s split with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green who she had married for ten years, Megan found her new love with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly met while filming an upcoming film called “Midnight in the Switchgrass” Sources said that the two individuals “began spending more and more time together because of their work schedules and filming together.”

In Bloody Valentine a new music video that was released by Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, features Megan Fox throughout different segments of the video. One segment that has caught the eye of many viewers is Megan fox ties him up and takes him as prisoner. As the video starts reaching the climax he is found in a bathtub using the blow-dryer as a microphone.

In a recent Instagram post with Megan Fox on July 28, 2020, his caption stated “ waited for an eternity to find you again”

While the couple’s pictured with just a towel around there waist, and a bikini top on Megan, this sparked more attention to this young couple. While the couple hasn’t posted many photos beforehand this one starts drawing much more attention to them.

He has also stated that “I’m locked in already right now. No dates for me, probably ever.”

While this relationship seems as if it has been to a good start and no rocky points, we have yet to see another photo of them together posted on social media.