Modern lifestyle is the main reason so many people can’t get a good night’s sleep, and this problem majorly impacts our mood and productivity. Not getting enough rest can make you always feel tired and have a negative effect on your health. If you want to avoid this, here are seven simple tips to help you sleep better.

Be Active

Regular exercise keeps you fit and strong. Besides this, working out several hours before bedtime can help you sleep better. Just being active in general is very important, too, as when your day is busy, you will tire out by the end of the day and fall asleep right away.

Fix Your Sleep Schedule

Adjust Your Diet

Sleeping until midday on Saturday and Sunday might seem very tempting, but it will only harm your biological clock. Going to bed at the same time every night helps to establish your sleep schedule and reduces the amount of time required to fall asleep.

It’s no secret that coffee, as well as caffeine in general, messes with your body when it comes to sleep. Actually, tea, soft drinks, and chocolate also contain the energy-boosting ingredient, so try to avoid these after noon. Also, make dinner your lightest meal to help your body rest at night.

Avoid Bad Habits

You may think drinking helps you snooze as soon as you have a few drinks, but in fact, it seriously messes up your sleep. You’re likely to wake up and have a hard time getting back to bed as the effect wears off. It’s also scientifically proven that smokers are four times more likely not to feel as well rested after a full night’s sleep than nonsmokers, so avoid cigarettes at all costs.

Put Off Your Phone Before Bedtime

Keep Your Room Cool

We all use electronics, including a television, computer, video game, or cell phone, on a daily basis. Turning off all of those an hour before you go to bed is a great idea, as the light from these devices stimulates the brain, making it harder to wind down.

If you like your house to be hot, try to make it cooler when you’re going to bed. It’s recommended to keep the temperature somewhere around 65 degrees Fahrenheit. This will reduce your body temperature and help you fall asleep faster and more deeply.

Make It Dark and Quiet

10614935101348454

Join us and receive latest news from College Candy. Email Address

Light alerts your brain and causes you to wake up, so make sure your room as dark as possible before bedtime. Even a small amount of ambient light can affect your rest. Keeping your bedroom quiet is also essential, or you can turn on some quiet nature sounds to calm you down.