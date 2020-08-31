Top 10 Best Leg Workouts of All Time

Say goodbye to jacket-heavy winters and breezy spring dresses- it’s officially shorts season! When people think of shorts, butts are usually the first thing to come to mind. But while everyone appreciates a good butt, they’re pretty much nothing without a pair of toned legs to match.

Chances are your legs haven’t seen the light of day recently. To help you out, here’s our list of the 10 best leg-toning exercises of all time.

1. Goblet Squats

Your choice-weight (preferably a kettle-bell/dumbbell)A lot of people avoid squats because they’re afraid their legs might get bigger. This is not the way to go! Squats are an essential part of any successful workout routine. Not only do they tone the most important leg muscles- including the quads and hamstrings- but they also target other areas of the body, such as the backside and core. You’re basically killing two birds with one stone.Using both your hands, hold your weight to your chest. If you’re using a dumbbell, grip onto the edge of the head. If you’re using a kettle-bell, you can hold it with the bell facing either upwards or downwards. Stand with your feet about hip-width apart.When you’re ready to begin, flex your core and push your hips back, bending your knees to lower yourself into a squat. Then, push yourself back up. Make sure you’re sinking into your heels- when you shift your weight on the balls of your feet, your knees will push past your toes and stress your joints.12-15 reps, 2-3 sets.