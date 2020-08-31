How Is College Life In Asia?

Asia is the base for SBOBET entertainment, but it’s also home to some of the best universities, such as the National University of Singapore, Tsinghua University, and the University of Hong Kong.

An increasing number of international students from across the globe are choosing to study in Asia. The continent’s economic boom, alongside tremendous developments in the higher education sector, has made it exceptionally attractive to students from far and wide.

If you’re looking to study in Asia, here are a few considerations about college life in the east:

The Dorm Concept

In the Western world, dormitories are an integral component of college life. Students usually stay in these settings from the first year of college.

Dormitories are not common in Asian colleges, though. In China, you may find dorms that accommodate students of the same gender, but these typically house more students than dormitories in countries like the U.S. The spaces will be smaller, and more crowded.

Indian colleges don’t have any dormitory facilities but use student hostels instead.

Affordable Living

One of the most common misconceptions is that studying in Asia is expensive. However, many students don’t realize that the living costs in Asia are far lower than in the U.S. or Europe.

You can live a fulfilling life in Asia, even on a student budget. In every Southeast Asian country, you’ll notice that the Big Mac Index shows a burger is cheaper than the U.S. or Europe, which means you can have an easier life studying in Asia without breaking the bank.

Top-quality Education

Most Asian countries place enormous value on education. The fact that these nations don’t take education for granted is the main reason Asia schools and students score top spots in international rankings.

Spending a semester at an Asian college will give you an insight into some of the world’s best education systems. It will also enrich your resume as many colleges in the region are internationally acclaimed.

Clubs And Activities

If you’re looking to join a club while studying in Asia, you might want to choose a college in Japan or China. Fraternities and sororities don’t exist in these countries, however.

You can find a similar concept in colleges in the Philippines, but intricate cultural activities usually only happen on campuses in selected Asian countries, such as India and Japan.

School Spirit

Some colleges in countries like Japan, India, and Thailand have school colors and mascots. Unlike in the U.S., Asian colleges usually don’t choose team nicknames. Live mascots and costumed mascots are also non-existent in Asia.

Countries like South Korea express school spirit through concerts and festivals.

Travelling Opportunities

If you’re an adventurer, Asia is an amazing place to study. Traveling in Asia is incredibly affordable, and the distances between destinations are manageable. Each country is either a train, bus ride, or flight away.

Wherever you’re studying, you can easily hop across to other parts of the continent, capitalizing on opportunities to explore beautiful places and countless exotic islands in just one semester.

College in Asia is a fantastic experience that you can still enjoy on a budget. You’ll make new friends with the hospitable locals and build a valuable network inside and outside of your classroom. You’ll also have plenty of opportunities to fulfill any wanderlust that’s lurking behind textbooks and notepads. Why not find out for yourself?