MTV VMAs 2020 Winners: Full List of Winners

While a few months ago many people didn’t know if the VMAs would even be happening due to a global pandemic going on. The MTV Video Music Awards decided to still go on and was moved from the Barclays Center to various outdoor locations spread out throughout the city. While in Los Angeles moved the VMAs too remote. It was clear that the MTV Video Music Awards would not feel like the regular award ceremonies.

With the MTV Video Music Awards being on Sunday, August 20, there had been many awards given out now if you had missed it there is no need to stress! Here you’ll be able to find out who won the video of the year, artist of the year, the song of the year, and much more! Lady Gaga was known to be the talk of the night. Due to Lady Gaga being the night’s top winner at the MTV Video Music Awards by winning the artist of the year and the MTV Tricon award!

A few of the most popular awards that were given out throughout the show were the following:

Video of the year: The Weekend, “Blinding Lights”

Best R&B: The weekend “Blinding Lights”

Artist of the year: Lady Gaga

Song of the year: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

Best cinematography: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

Best Music Video from home: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber ” Stuck with U”

MTV Tricon Award: Lady Gaga

Push best new artist: Doja Car

Best Group: BTS

Best Pop: BTS, “On”

Best K-pop: BTS “On”

Best Choreography: BTS, “On”

Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO, “MTV Unplugged at Home”

Best hip-hop Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

Best Latin: Maluma Featuring J Balvin “Qué Pena”

Best Rock: Coldplay, “Orphans”

Best alternative: Machine gun Kelly, “Bloody Valentine”

Song of summer: BLACKPINK “How You Like That”

Video for good: H.E.R., “I cant Breathe”

Best direction: Taylor Swift “The Man”

Best editing: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus, “Mothers Daughter”

With a global pandemic that made many think the event wouldn’t even be able to go on. It was an amazing shock to the world to see this event still going on.