Top 5 Fall Traditions To Start Your Freshman Year in College

Traditions are made throughout your lifetime. Whether they are big or small, you have them during some points of the year or really like an everyday habit. Starting college can be exciting and fun especially when it comes to meeting new people and making new friends. It’s important to surround yourself with the best people while taking on this new journey in your life.

A way to start a close relationship with your friends is to start some of your own traditions, especially for this upcoming fall. Here are some fall traditions you should try your freshman year of college.

Coffee Shop Dates

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate, whatever it may be, coffee dates at your favorite spots on campus can be really refreshing and fun. It’s also perfect for the fall time as temperatures start to drop. Meeting up with friends at least once a week at your favorite spot, especially during a busy week, can help you combat the rest of your days ahead.