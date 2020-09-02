3 Easy Recipes For Your New Quarantined Dorm Life

Figuring out what to eat within a busy schedule is super hard. Now add quarantine to that and the last thing you want to do is waste more money on take out dinner. College is back in session with a new addition to the beginning of the semester, mandatory quarantine. With the unveiling of the horrible NYU quaratined meals being sent to students dorms, most other students have learned to not enter quarantine without food and water. However, spicing up what you eat each day with the few ingredients you have can be tough. Here are a few recipes to keep your taste buds entertained.

Thai Peanut Noodles

Missing your favorite Thai takeout? So are we but this recipe does the job!

What you will need:

1 pack Instant Rice Noodles or Instant Ramen Noodles

2 tbsp of Peanut Butter

1 tbsp of Soy Sauce

1 tsp of Sriracha or Chili Sauce

1 tsp of Honey or Maple Syrup

Salt and Pepper to taste

Optional: Scallions, broccoli, and baby corn

Begin by boiling a mug full of water either in the microwave or in a kettle. Place noodles in a large bowl and pour boiling water over them and cover with a plate. Allow them to steam until soft. Take small bowl or previous mug and place peanut butter, soy sauce, chili sauce or sriracha, honey, or maple syrup and seasoning into the bowl or mug and mix until combined. Adding onion and garlic powder or even ginger powder is completely optional but will add a nice flavor. Add water until a runny consistency is reached. Drain noodles and add sauce with scallions broccoli and baby corn. If you want to get even fancier crushed peanuts on top adds a great crunch.

Allergic to nuts? No worries, we go you. Take away the peanut butter and microwave the noodles with the sauce and veggies. This still makes a great dish!

Chicken Parm

Home-cooked Italian food is a favorite, but so hard to replicate. Here’s an easy way to get your fix in your dorm.

What you will need:

Frozen breaded chicken patty or frozen chicken nuggets

Microwave pasta or regular cooked pasta

Pasta sauce

Mozzarella Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Place your chicken patty or chicken nuggets on a plate and cover in sauce and cheese. Microwave until the patty is fully cooked and cheese is fully melted. Add sauce to pasta and heat. Sprinkle with dried parsley to make yourself feel extra fancy and enjoy!

Summer Rolls

This lighter recipe will keep you nourished and full.

What you will need:

Rice Paper Wrappers

Cucumber

Shredded Carrot

Protein of choice: Pre-cooked chicken, pre-cooked shrimp (tip: take shrimp from a shrimp cocktail) or tofu

Spring Mix

Begin by cutting your vegetables into longer thinner strips, small enough to fit into the roll. Dip your wrappers in water then lay on a flat surface. Place your vegetables and protein into the center and begin by folding one end and then the two sides then tuck the ingredients and roll into a burrito shape.

Great for dipping in sweet chili sauce or even the sauce from the peanut noodle recipe.