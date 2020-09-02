Brittany Snow Boyfriend 2020: Who is Brittany Dating?

Commonly known for her popular hits such as the Pitch Perfect franchise, Hairspray, The Pacifier, and many more. Snow has publicly worked through her mental health issues and started an organization called Love is Louder. Many have grown up with her on their screens through her early days in Guiding Light then followed her along in the fun teen comedy John Tucker Must Die and continued with her recent Netflix original Someone Great or recently canceled television show Almost Family. Her still powerful career began in 1994 with many tv appearances and recurring roles on Guiding Light and American Dreams. Since she has made her presence in the movie world is best known for her fun characters such as Kate from John Tucker Must Die and Chloe from Pitch Perfect. Her dating life has not been a complete secret. She tends to often speak about who she is dating in interviews when asked however sometimes the relationships aren’t as public as some others. Fans are rooting for Bechloe but who is Brittany Snow dating in real life.

Michael Johnson

Michael and Brittany dated on and off from 2004 to 2013. Making a long-lasting relationship for the two of them. Michael Johnson is a drummer. He is now dating Brittany’s costar from Pitch Perfect, Anna Camp.

Josh Henderson

Desperate Housewives actor Josh Henderson dated Brittany back in 2007 and 2008 for just under one year. This was a short-lived public relationship.

Ryan Rottman

Rottman is known for his television show Gigantic which was on Nickelodeon. He has since appeared in many films. This couple lasted for around two years from 2008 to 2010.

William Tell

Tell is a musician and currently married to longtime wife Lauren Conrad. The two were together for one year from 2011 to 2012.

Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin is popular for acting in the shows Teen Wolf and Supergirl. This relationship lasted from 2012 to 2015. They were photographed at many red carpet events for her movies that came out during this time. They met through a combination of mutual friends and social media. Keeping in touch through those times and dating for a few years.

Andrew Jenks

Snow was spotted with Andrew Jenks making it public that her and Tyler Hoechlin had split. The two casually dated between 2015 and 2016.

Tyler Stanaland

Can this Tyler be the one? Well, Brittany sure thinks so. Snow and Stanaland began dating in 2017. Tyler Stanaland is a California surfer and realtor. Brittany Snow revealed to the public in February 2019 that the two became engaged. They happily got married in Malibu in March of 2020. The flower girl was, of course, Brittany’s dog, Billie. Her bridal party was packed with familiar Pitch Perfect faces such as Anna Camp, Chrissie Fit, and Kelley Jackle. The couple seems happy and had a beautiful wedding filled with a slight rainy mist. Some may say it’s a bad omen but for this wedding, it was an adorable touch. We wish the happy couple the best! To continue to see sweet and fun adventures in their lives go ahead and follow her on Instagram where she shares little moments, @brittanysnow