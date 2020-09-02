Important Meals You Need to Know How To Cook As A Poor Student

Most college students live on a tight budget, with little money to spend on fine cuisine. In this article, we share delicious, healthy recipes that won’t break the bank. These recipes are so affordable that you’ll even have money left for your favorite casino online games.

Sticky Rice, Vegetables, and Soy Sauce

The filling meal is inexpensive and straightforward to prepare. With $4, you can make six servings in only a few minutes.

What you need:

Frozen or canned vegetables

Two cups of uncooked rice

Soy sauce

Instructions:

Steam the rice.

Heat the vegetables in a microwave-safe bowl.

Mix the rice and veggies with soy sauce to taste.

Your meal is ready.

Creamy Chicken Ramen Noodles With Mushrooms

The four-ingredient meal can feed you for two days, and it’s perfect for a busy study week.

What you need:

One can of Cream of Chicken soup

One packet of chicken ramen noodles

One 3oz. can of mushrooms

Two cups of water

Instructions:

Cook the ramen according to the directions on the package.

Heat the soup concentrate, mushrooms, and ¼ seasoning packet over medium heat for about five minutes.

Top the noodles with sauce.

It’s best served warm.

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

If you have a tight budget or you are short on time, the three-ingredient comfort food sandwich is ideal for any meal.

What you need:

Eight slices of Italian bread

¼ cup of mayonnaise

Eight slices of American cheese

Instructions:

Spread 1½ teaspoon of mayonnaise on one side of the bread. Over medium heat, heat a sizable non-stick skillet before placing two slices (mayonnaise side down) in the skillet.

Next, top each bread slice with two slices of cheese and one slice of bread (mayonnaise side up). Cook until golden brown.

Enjoy it with a cup of tomato soup for an uplifting experience.

15-minute Beefy Noodle Skillet

An excellent recipe for when you’re starving, this umami dish is ideal for busy study nights when you need a hearty dinner in a hurry. It’s also a fresher, faster, and cheaper alternative to Hamburger Helper.

The recipe makes enough to have some leftovers for lunch the next day, too.

What you need:

One pound of macaroni noodles

One pound of ground beef

11 oz. of tomato soup, condensed

One onion, diced

11 oz. of Cream of Mushroom soup

Two cups of cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook noodles according to the directions on the package.

Put the ground beef and onion in a large skillet, and cook these over medium-high heat until the onions are clear, and the meat is browned.

Add the condensed soup, salt, and pepper.

Drain the cooked noodles well before adding these to the skillet for a few minutes

Gently stir in the cheese before you serve it.

Final Thoughts

It’s often easier for students to grab some fast food when they’re hungry, but it’s a poor choice for anyone on a budget. Take out is not only unhealthy, but it can be expensive in the long run.

Taking a few minutes to prepare any of the above meals is far better for poor students who want to eat healthily and stick to a budget.