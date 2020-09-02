Kartik Aaryan Girlfriend 2020: Who Is Kartik Dating Now?

Kartik Aaryan, the chocolate boy of Bollywood has been a celebrity crush for many young female fans and everyone is eager to know who is he dating since he has become one of the most desirable man in the Bollywood industry in such a short span of time. His excellent five-minute long nonstop monologue in his 2015 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is the thing he is most known for. Its ironic how the subject of the monologue was a frustrated boyfriend tired of his girlfriend’s drama, but in reality, Kartik Aaryan is a keeper!

No Name

In a Valentines Day special interview with a newspaper when the Luka Chuppi actor was asked if he was ever in serious relationship with anyone? He revealed that once he had a very serious relationship with one of his girlfriends but it didn’t work out as he wanted other things from life, for example being an engineer he decided to chose acting as his career. He reveled that he was so serious that he actually had made his mind to marry that girlfriend. (No Name revealed as the actor wanted to keep it private). He added, “I have felt that emotion and I feel I won’t find someone like her in my life again”.

Sara Ali Khan

Kartik being unlucky in love had no idea that one day, a daughter of a Nawab will be screaming his name in front of the whole world admitting that she has been crushing over him since a long time and would love to date him. Yes it is true that Sara Ali Khan confessed this in a chat show hosted by a dream Bollywood director/ writer/ producer Karan Johar, in his show Koffee With Karan .

In response to this the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor said, “All I can say is that she’s always been that confident girl, who’s always spoken whatever has come to heart. She doesn’t hide things and I really appreciate that. That is something a lot of people don’t have. And Sara is someone who really doesn’t hide anything, there’s nothing to hide. So, I was amazed by her confidence and that day I was also intrigued and told. I thought that I should work with if there’s an opportunity. And it happened when Imtiaz Ali sir decided it one fine day.” Eventually both Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan worked in a sequel of a hit movie directed by Imtiaz Ali named Love Aaj Kal.

It is reported that both the actors fell in love with each other on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 and the movie was released on February 14th, 2020 on the occasion of Valentines Day. But shortly after they finished shooting for this movie, both the actors decided to call quits on their relationship as they were concerned that their fans and media were focusing more on their romance as compared to their work life. After the split, Kartik Aaryan immersed himself in his upcoming film projects and Sara Ali Khan decided to go on a vacation with her friends. As of now, the heartthrob of Bollywood is reported to be single once again!

So currently the only thing Kartik Aaryan is dating is his acting profession!