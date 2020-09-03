The 5 Tips All College Seniors Should Know

The last stretch of undergrad for college students is full of double-checking and keeping up. Senior year is the time to soak up all the experiences college life has left before stepping into the real world. Tips for college seniors often involve the constant process of preparing for post-grad life. Don’t let this stop you from living in the moment. You still have time to enjoy where you’re at. Not only where you’re at, but who you’ve become.

At this point, the confusion of choosing a major should be a thing of the past. If you did change your major at one point, you’ll want to make sure you’ve caught up with your current major requirements. Balance is key, though. Find time to catch a breath in between all the hectic responsibilities of senior year.

1. Know Your Degree Requirements

The year or two leading up to your senior year often involves meeting with advisors/counselors. You may go into senior year assuming everything was sorted out with your classes the last time you met. However, it doesn’t hurt to go over your degree requirements again. Also, remember that some classes are only offered during certain semesters. It’s best to meet with an academic advisor to make sure you’re meeting all the class requirements.