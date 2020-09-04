Lizzo Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Lizzo Dating Now?

Ending the year with 8 Grammy nominations, Lizzo broke through ceilings and set records with her smashing, third studio album Cuz I Love You! We know and love her from her explosive single “Truth Hurts” which spent 7 weeks at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100. But who else has known and loved her before she stepped into the spotlight? In “Truth Hurts” the talented songstress alludes to a “new man on the Minnesota Vikings!” Now that Lizzo’s powerhouse sound is one of the most well-known in America, the world wants to know: who is this mysterious new man? Who were the men lucky enough to get down and intimate with the fabulous Lizzo?

Before Lizzo was the rambunctious, merry, confident singer as we know her, she was Melissa Vivianne Jefferson, just a regular teenage student, your average Sally. She describes it in her Teen Vogue story, “When I was in high school, I was a big girl with a cute face. So dudes liked me secretly, but they didn’t like me publicly. I never had a boyfriend because they didn’t want to claim me.” Awww, don’t worry Lizzo! All of those boys who secretly liked you are definitely claiming you loud and proud now! But too little too late, they’ll never get the time of day anymore. Now doesn’t that make you feel Good As Hell.

BYE #6 BIIIIIIITCH pic.twitter.com/4eSFBglaC4 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) July 29, 2019

In June of 2018, Lizzo and Chris Evans engaged in a playful twitter banter, initiated by Evans, escalated by Lizzo. Lizzo posted a video of a dancing teen and said, “Rare footage of me as a child” followed by a dancing lady in red dress emoji. Evans quoted Lizzo and said, This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be.” To which Lizzo responded cheerfully, “wow marry me”. Followed by a crooked mouth emoji. See for yourselves! Lizzo certainly is bold in her romantic endeavors! We’d certainly swoon over a possible Lizzevans, or Chrizzo.

Wow marry me 🥴 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) June 8, 2019

Two months earlier, in April of 2019, Lizzo appeared on the Trevor Noah Show, wearing a revealing low cut neon red shirt dress and emerald earrings, looking dazzling and delicious. In the comment section of a YouTube clip, viewers are heavily speculating and encouraging a love affair between the two stars. Trevor Noah can be observed flirting with and enjoying Lizzo very much. See for yourselves!

Aside from numerous brave and public attempts at shooting her shot at various eligible bachelors, Lizzo has stayed single during her rise to fame. She’s a catch for sure, with “Truth Hurts” being nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Lizzo is also up for five other Grammy’s, so it’s pretty safe to say that she definitely isn’t lacking anything. Although she’s single, Lizzo is still in a committed relationship with herself. She regularly preaches self-care and is dedicated to spreading body positivity and empowerment.