Top 5 Best Ways To Stay Fit In 2020

The new year often means New Year’s resolutions. The number one contender of most people’s list is losing weight or becoming fit. With all the food and treats from Halloween candy and Thanksgiving dinner to Christmas breakfast and New Year’s champagne toasts, there’s a lot of time for eating and giving. Once we step into the new year it’s time to give back to ourselves and our bodies. There are five components that set you on track to improving your health and fitness, use them to your own discretion to achieve the results you desire.

Exercise

Exercise daily, even if it’s for an hour. Some kind of moderate physical activity should be included in your schedule each day. There are many different workouts online that you can do like high-intensity interval training (HIIT), which helps burn more calories and calories burned come from a higher metabolism. Endurance workouts increase breathing and heart rate as well as keeps the lungs and circulatory system healthy. Strength workouts also referred to as strength training or resistance training enhances muscle mass and improves muscle strength.

Diet

Eating right is just as important as exercising. Try to cut down on sugar especially if it’s coming from things like candy and sugary drinks. When participating in high-intensity workouts, make sure to eat foods with decent levels of protein. The protein will help rebuild muscle instead of fat. Fruits and vegetables are also great options when getting into shape. Green vegetables keep the digestive system clean. There are diets you can follow as well like Paleo, Keto or hop on to the plant-based diet and trying becoming vegetarian or vegan.

Sleeping

Sleeping an adequate number of hours is vital for the body to recharge. The average is six to eight hours of sleep which keeps the body running during the day. Although short, power naps are encouraged if you’re feeling especially tired. Power naps should only be about half an hour though so you don’t end up staying up during the night.

Stay Moving

If you don’t have the time to fit a workout into your schedule, don’t take that as giving up. Exercise can be done with everyday activities like walking and taking the stairs instead of the elevator. The idea is to keep moving as much as possible, try not to sit for long periods of time. When you sit your calorie burning drops to 1 per minute, compared to 3 – 10 per minute while exercising, enzymes that break down fat drops production by 90%, and all electrical activity in your leg muscles shut down completely.

Water

Drinking sufficient water keeps you and your skin hydrated and helps the kidney flush out toxins in the body. An indicator of sufficient water intake is the color of your urine. If darker in color, more water needs to be consumed. If attempting to lose weight, water consumption will be higher than for a person who is not. The weather may also affect the amount of water you drink; when humid more water should be consumed compared to when temperatures are cooler.