Since June 2020, there has been confusion about whether or not the New York Fashion Week will happen this year in September or not as scheduled. Finally, we know that it will start from Friday September 11th, 2020, and last till September 16th, 2020. The following plans are made by keeping the New York City Phase 4 of Reopening in the mind.

Things to expect at the NYWF Spring / Summer 2021:

Masks will be mandatory for everyone including the staff

All models and makeup artists will be wearing face shields and goggles to restrict the spread of COVID 19.

Hand Sanitizer stations will be installed all over the Spring Studios where the event takes place normally every new fashion season.

Temperature checks will be done to ensure the maximum safety of everyone entering the facility.

Moreover, Spring Studios have reported that they will be offering extra rooftop presentation space for participating designers and will also be dedicated to giving a full live-streamed show.

What designers will not participate in NYFW Spring / Summer 2021?

New York’s most popular designers like Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs will not be spotted participating in the runway this year so of course, this year will be a lot different as compared to other years of the New York Fashion Week. Michael Kors released a statement in June regarding postponing its Spring ’21 collection presentation.

Other than Kors, other major brands that will not be participating in the upcoming New York Fashion Week are as follows:

Ralph Lauren

Oscar de la Renta

Proenza Schouler

Tory Burch

Prabal Gurung

Tommy Hilfiger

Gabriela Hearst