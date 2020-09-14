As we all know before COVID 19, one of our problems was that plastic is non-biodegradable and we need to reduce its use as it is damaging our environment day by day. Beauty Industry is known for being one of the biggest producers of plastic for the packaging of their products, and now it is a big change that we are witnessing many brands coming together and joining The U.S Plastic Pact. According to this pact, L’Oréal decides to walk on the road to sustainability with 60 other participating brands.

Danielle Azoulay, L’Oréal USA’s head of corporate social responsibility and sustainability expresses that, “L’Oréal is committed to doing our part to protect the planet from the global climate crisis we are facing, and we are transforming our business to do so”. She adds, “We are proud to be part of the U.S. Plastics Pact and join over 60 organizations in working together toward system-wide change toward a circular economy for plastic in the United States.”

L’Oréal pledges to get rid of all the plastic used in its products packaging process by the end of 2025. The plan is that by 2021 L’Oréal will be making a list of all the packaging that seems too complicated and not too necessary and then ensure that it takes steps to totally get of such packaging in the time frame of the next 4 years (2021 – 2025). Moreover, the brand has plans to go for 100% reusable and recyclable plastic in all its packaging by 2025. The brand is also making sure that 50 % of its plastic packaging content is composted and also taking steps to ensure that it is properly sourced keeping its bio-sourced content in plastic packaging only as low as 30%

L’Oréal’s timing of taking this decision is just perfect as recently in summer 2020, the brand launched L’Oréal for the Future which is a sustainable set of plans for 2030. In its press release, the brand revealed that “Recognizing the growing environmental and social challenges the planet is facing, L’Oréal for the Future accelerates the beauty leader’s transformation towards a business model that respects planetary boundaries and reinforces its commitments to both sustainability and inclusion around the world”.

At the end of the day, we as consumers care more about the brands that take steps towards maintaining our environment on the whole than just pushing out their products in the markets, so it will be interesting to see what other cosmetic companies take L’Oréal as an example and follow their footsteps on the road to becoming a sustainable beauty business.