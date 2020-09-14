Rapper Travis Scott drops ‘Cactus Jack x McDonald’s’ Collaboration with McDonald’s

Houston rapper, Travis Scott just launched an unexpected collection of merch and an entire meal with famed fast-food joint, McDonald’s. The rapper has been dropping hints on twitter recently and promised fans a launch date of September 8, 2020, and made it happen despite the pandemic. While the meal will only be available until October 4, 2020, fans seem to be very excited already.

Houston native, born, Jaques Berman Webster II, has been credited with writing and producing top songs that have changed the music industry altogether. He has three platinum songs including, ‘Pick Up The Phone’, ‘Goosebumps’ and ‘Antidote’ which went triple platinum. His most well-known songs also include, ‘Sicko Mode’ and ‘Beibs in the Trap’. Scott’s first album is, ‘Rodeo’ which dropped in 2015 and is closely followed by his 2018 album, ‘Astroworld’. He founded and is signed to Cactus Jack Records which include the likes of fellow rappers Sheck Wes and Don Toliver. Scott has been nominated for many prestigious awards including four Grammy’s, seven Billboards, and two MTV Music Awards. He has been credited with co-writing songs including ‘Take What You Want’ in which he also rapped in with fellow rapper Post Malone, and co-wrote with Ozzy Osbourne, Louis Bell, Andrew Wyatt, and Billy Walsh in 2019 on Malone’s EP ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’. He has had a public relationship with billionaire make-up mogul, Kylie Jenner with which he also has a daughter, Stormie Webster.

The $6 meal includes a quarter-pounder with lettuce, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, and bacon with a medium side of fries (with barbeque sauce) and a medium sprite. While the final details have not been worked out yet, the duo is planning to send some of the revenue from the meal to an undisclosed charitable cause. Although the meal drop seems to be going well, it was reported that two-thirds of the franchises were not on board due to some of the explicit lyrics of Scott’s music. This meal is extremely special because the last time they collaborated with a celebrity, the fast-food joint made history when they dropped Micheal Jordan’s collab meal. Fans also have pointed out that Scott’s meal is awfully similar to Jordan’s which consisted of a quarter-pounder with bacon a customized barbeque sauce a side of fries and a drink of choice. To add even more chaos to this collaboration, Scott visited his hometown of Houston, Texas’s local McDonald’s which obviously caused a lot of commotion.

Moving onto the merch aspect of the collaboration, ‘Cactus Jack x McDonald’s’ the collection features hoodies, pants, socks, and basketball jerseys. A few of the t-shirts and hoodies include Travis as an action figure saying, “Tell ‘Em Jack Sent You”.The non-clothing pieces include a basketball, three different rugs, a lunchbox, styrofoam cups, a cardboard cutout, a blanket, and a $90 chicken nugget shaped body pillow. These can all be purchased at www.shop.travisscott.com.

While the fan feedback has been relatively positive some are questioning the purpose and pricing for a few pieces in the collection. For example, the $90 nugget shaped pillow definitely left a few people wondering who would want that and why the price is so high. Some fans, however, can’t wait to buy the collection and are fully supportive of the high price.

Whether fans seem to like the collection or not, it seems to be doing very well with many franchises reportedly running low on ingredients.