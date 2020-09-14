Top 5 Amazing Recipes That Will Take Your Lunch To Another Level

Lunch at school or work is one of the hardest things to figure out. A lot of foods don’t tend to travel from place to place very well and the last thing you want to eat is cold leftovers. Those leftovers can be saved for dinner and easily spiced up in a skillet with fresh veggies and sauce. Instead of torturing yourself with something old take a look at these recipes for something new. These will satisfy the people who love to pick on a few things for lunch and the ones who like a decent meal.

Soba Noodle Bowl

Not everyone has the time or availability to heat their lunch while at work or school. Sometimes its a jam-packed day and all you can fit in is a cold meal. This is a great summer or spring dish and there is even an alternative sauce for the winter. However, if you do have the time to heat it do so just make sure to switch some of the veggies.

Ingredients:

1 pack of Soba Noodles, wheat noodles or rice noodles (most types work for this dish depending on what you enjoy)

a quarter of a cucumber sliced into sticks

a carrot sliced into matchstick-sized pieces

2 scallions cut

1/4 cup of edamame cooked Sauce:

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp water

1 tsp sweetener of choice, I like agave

1 tsp sesame seeds

1/4 tsp ginger powder

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp onion powder

salt and pepper

Let’s Cook: Start by preparing your noodles based on the package. One they are fully cooked allow them to cool. Cut up your vegetables and steam your edamame. In a small bowl combine your sauce ingredients. Mix veggies, noodles, and sauce then place in a container. Don’t forget a side of sriracha or chili paste for a great addition. For additional protein add chicken, tofu, shrimp, or other fish. They work really well in this dish.

Mezze Platter

This next lunch idea is great for the person who enjoys picking at more snack-like items for lunch. Easily customize your platter with anything you want, this is just an example of many combinations.

Ingredients:

Pita or Tortilla Dip

2 tbsp Vegan or regular cream cheese

1 tsp Dill

1 tsp Lemon Juice

Salt and Pepper

1/4 tsp Onion Powder

Olives

Cucumbers

Grape Tomatoes

Cashews

Let’s Cook: Begin by prepping and washing your vegetables. Then prepare your dip by taking your cream cheese, dill, lemon juice, salt, pepper and, onion powder and mixing it in a bowl then placing in a it container. Add your cashews or any other nut of your choosing. Place your pita or tortilla on the side so it can be warmed up if possible.

Ultimate Veggie Bagel Sandwich

This next one is for all my fellow vegans out there. This is the perfect filling lunch to keep you going throughout the day. Easily customize this to match your taste buds or dietary requirements.

Ingredients:

Bagel of your choosing

Avocado

Tomato

Lettuce

Balsamic Glaze

Salt and Pepper

Let’s Cook: This is best on a toasted bagel so begin by toasting your bagel. Slice your veggies and place them on your bagel with salt and pepper then add the balsamic glaze. Seems like a super simple idea but it is amazing.

Crispy Chickpea Kale Caesar

This recipe is for the creative ones out there that love to make new things. A plus is the dressing is vegan!

Ingredients:

Crispy Chickpeas

1/2 cup chickpeas

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

salt and pepper

1/4 tsp onion and garlic powder Salad

kale

artichoke hearts

tomatoes Dressing

a cup of cashews soaked overnight

1/4 cup of lemon juice

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tbsp agave

1 tsp salt and pepper

2 cloves of garlic

Let’s Cook: Begin by soaking your cashews overnight or in hot water for 30 minutes. Then add drained cashews to a blender with lemon juice, nutritional yeast, agave, salt, pepper, and garlic. Blend and add water if needed. Take some lemon juice and massage the kale, this will help it be less chewy. Then take your chickpeas and toss them in nutritional yeast, salt, pepper, onion, and garlic powder in the oven on 375° until crispy should be around 10 minutes. Place your kale, chickpeas cut up tomatoes, and artichokes in a container and place the dressing on the side.

Mediterranean Bowl

This bowl is another recipe that is easily customizable to your preference. It can be heated up or kept cold for flexibility depending on your time. If keeping it cold we recommend replacing the rice with quinoa because it keeps its texture.

Ingredients:

1 cup of basmati rice

1/4 of a cucumber chopped

1/4 of a pepper chopped

some chopped banana peppers

chopped tomatoes

a protein of choice: beans, chicken, steak or tofu Tahini Dressing

1/4 cup tahini

3 tbsp lemon juice

salt and pepper

1/4 tsp cumin

Water to desired consistency

Let’s Cook: Begin by cooking your rice and protein of choice. We suggest seasoning the protein with a little dash of cumin, dill and salt and pepper. Place your rice in a bowl and add your protein. If you want to heat this up we suggest placing the rest of your ingredients on the side. Mix your tahini, lemon juice, spices and water until a creamy dressing forms. Add your veggies and any other desired toppings and drizzle on your tahini.