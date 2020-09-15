NYFW: End of the Year 2020 Trend Wrap-Up

Our favorite 7-9 day long semi-annual fashion extravaganza is quickly approaching, virtually of course. This means all the hustle and bustle of the seasons hottest looks along with the newest unexpected trends are now available to view from the comfort of your own couch.

Before we get into the newest trends of the industry, I wanted to quickly explain how shows are planning to adapt to the newest CDC guidelines. Top shows like Christian Siriano and Ana Sui lead the line-up by doing virtual shows and ensuring that all models, hair and makeup artists, designers, stage crew, etc. wear facemasks when off the runway. Models, however, are allowed to walk the runway without masks only if they are a respectable distance away from any other people. Ana Sui’s show will air on September 15, 2020, at 9:30 AM EST followed by Christian Siriano’s show on September 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM EST. In my opinion, this is a great opportunity for a lot more people to get involved in the industry, for example, some lines don’t always stream their shows so it’s very limited to the people invited to the show.

As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted us to take a look at the trends that shaped this fashion year.

1. White for the winter

An all-white look is timeless but recently over the course of this year has taken on a whole other meaning. Brands such as Off White, Christian Dior, Dennis Basso, and Jason Wu have really done a great job this year of showcasing that an all-white monochrome look doesn’t have to be a vintage or old look, that it could be a modern really cool look. These looks seem to be more prevalent in the winter/fall collections.

2. Plaid

This pattern may sound pretty daunting to some people and is said to be a mildly challenging pattern to pull off but shows this year have done a great job styling this bold pattern and have managed to make it fun without being too youthful with the use of pattern mixing and bright colors. Stella McCartney, Thom Browne, Rokh, Monse, and Mui Mui have done some of my favorite plaid prints by mixing colors, textures, and patterns.

3. Bold puffer coats

Puffer coats are a cold-weather essential for most New Yorkers but these pieces from the runway give a whole new meaning to streetwear. When you picture a puffer jacket, you typically think of a basic color like black or maybe a cute cropped black puffer. This is quite the opposite of these runway looks. Some huge brands such as YSL, Fenty x Puma, Hermes, and Rick Owens have done an insanely good job with these bold coats by truly encapsulating the richness of bold colors and patterns.

4. Knitwear

We all know and love a classic American Eagle or Hollister sweater however you are not going to find these bold pieces there! The newly emerging trend of knitwear with dynamic patterns is one for the books. We’ve seen lots of sweaters with different cutouts and different materials in different parts of the sweaters such as a cutout in the side or a completely backless top. On the leaderboard for boldest knits include, Dolce and Gabanna, Coach, Stella McCartney, and Missoni with great takes on the trend.

5. Veils

You either love or hate this trend but the “classically known only for weddings” trend is taking the industry by storm. Christopher John Rogers put a bold neon yellow monochromatic look finished with a veil on the runway earlier this season. Paired with a matching yellow heel and accessorized with coordinating nails and sheer neon tights, this look was sure to turn heads. Other shows such as Tia Adeola, Caroline Herrera, and the Brock Collection added subtle and extravagant veils to their looks on the runway.

Whether it be a timeless, monochromatic all-white look or a patterned neon puffer coat, this year’s runway trends have definitely turned heads.