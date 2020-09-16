H&M Finally Stands Up For Uyghur Muslims

Over the past few months, a colossal Swedish clothing company named H&M has been getting a lot of negative press because of being accused of using “forced labor” in Xinjiang province where a mass extinction or genocide of Chinese Uyghur Muslims is planned out.

Earlier in the year, in the month of March, a report published by the ASPI (Australian Strategic Policy Institute) revealed H&M being one of the recipients of a forced labor exchange program through their relationship with the colored yarn maker Huafu‘s plant in Anhui.

At first, the fashion retailer denied to make any comments and stayed quiet for several months, but as they kept receiving a lot of backlash from both their consumers and media, then finally a spokesperson from H&M decided to give a statement and said, “To our knowledge, there have been no violations. But needless to say, we take the information published by the Financial Times very seriously.”

According to H&M before they do business with any nation in their agreement they list a clause that clearly states, “forced labour, bonded, prison or illegal labour is not accepted.” So based on this, it was also shocking for the brand itself to be accused of using “forced labor”. Failure to comply with the clause “would lead to a permanent termination of our business contract,” the spokesperson added.

This is exactly what happened on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, H&M declared that it will end its business operations within Xinjiang, China as the brand does not want anymore backlash. Other than Coronavirus, this was a major factor for H&M sales to drop dramatically as people felt since the brand wasn’t doing justice, they would do it themselves as consumers by choosing not to purchase their products.

Other than H&M, the APSI has revealed many other shocking big business names such as Apple, BMW, Gap, Huawei, Nike, Samsung, Sony and Volkswagen are “directly or indirectly benefiting from the use of Uyghur workers outside Xinjiang through potentially abusive labour transfer programs as recently as 2019”

The full list of the 82 companies they pointed out are as follows:

  1. Abercrombie & Fitch
  2. Acer
  3. Adidas
  4. Alstom
  5. Amazon
  6. Apple
  7. ASUS
  8. BAIC Motor
  9. BMW
  10. Bombardier
  11. Bosch
  12. BYD
  13. Calvin Klein
  14. Candy
  15. Carter’s
  16. Cerruti 1881
  17. Changan Automobile
  18. Cisco
  19. CRRC
  20. Dell
  21. Electrolux
  22. Fila
  23. Founder Group
  24. GAC Group (automobiles)
  25. Gap
  26. Geely Auto
  27. General Motors
  28. Google
  29. Goertek
  30. Haier
  31. H&M
  32. Hart Schaffner Marx
  33. Hisense
  34. Hitachi
  35. HP
  36. HTC
  37. Huawei
  38. iFlyTek
  39. Jack & Jones
  40. Jaguar
  41. Japan Display Inc.
  42. L.L.Bean
  43. Lacoste
  44. Land Rover
  45. Lenovo,
  46. LG
  47. Li-Ning
  48. Mayor
  49. Meizu
  50. Mercedes-Benz
  51. MG
  52. Microsoft
  53. Mitsubishi
  54. Mitsumi
  55. Nike,
  56. Nintendo
  57. Nokia
  58. Oculus
  59. Oppo
  60. Panasonic
  61. Polo Ralph Lauren
  62. Puma
  63. Roewe
  64. SAIC Motor
  65. Samsung
  66. SGMW
  67. Sharp
  68. Siemens
  69. Skechers
  70. Sony
  71. TDK
  72. Tommy Hilfiger
  73. Toshiba
  74. Tsinghua Tongfang
  75. Uniqlo
  76. Victoria’s Secret
  77. Vivo
  78. Volkswagen
  79. Xiaomi
  80. Zara
  81. Zegna
  82. ZTE

H&M has come forward and taken its step against forced labor of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang China, lets see how other companies take action on these accusations from the ASPI. Uyghurs are thankful for this first victory and are pleading consumers to put more pressure on other brands so that they take action just like H&M too!

