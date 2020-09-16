Taco Bell Launches Custom Wine to Pair with New Cheesy Chalupa

Fast-food giant Taco Bell announced their collaboration with a Canadian vineyard calling it the ‘Jalapeno Noir’. However, a major collab like this comes at a heavy price-no more Mexican pizzas. I know, I know, absolutely tragic.



The fast-food chain chose Queenston Mile Winery as their vineyard of choice which is located in Ontario, Canada. The red wine, which is said to feature strong hints of wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot will be available in all Canadian locations beginning September 16, 2020, for $19 (25 Canadian dollars). While it is said to be a great pair to Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa, I think it would be good with anything because of the versatile flavor components. If you wanted to try the wine with the chalupa, you would get melted, aged-cheddar cheese toasted on a crispy chalupa shell, with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, more cheese, and sour cream.



Although this is not the first time the fast-food giant has come out with an adult-beverage line, it is the first wine they have distributed. They dropped a few different margarita flavors back in 2015 and a beer in 2017.



While people seem to be slightly baffled by this collab, the feedback is to some extent positive. Larger creators such as make-up guru Bretman Rock had some choice words about the chain discontinuing some of the menu items. Speaking of discontinued menu items, the list of discontinued items is pretty extensive. Kicking things off with them ditching the grilled steak soft taco, 7 layer burrito, quesarito, nachos supreme, beefy Fritos burrito, spicy Tostado, triple-layer nachos, spicy potato soft taco, cheesy fiesta potatoes, loaded grillers, chips and dips, finally, the mini skillet bowl. Some good news, however, they have decided to start selling at-home DIY hard shell and soft shell taco kits.



You can get this fun new drink creation at your local Canadian Taco Bell for the reasonable price of $25 (Canadian) and is available to be purchased by the bottle from September 16, 2020. The drink is also available through UberEats and is going to have three different label variations for collecting purposes.



Many fans are wondering (including myself) if a bottle of fruity wine and a Chalupa are really worth giving up our 2 A.M. drive-thru favorites?! Hey, at least we still have our beloved cinnamon twists, right?

10614935101348454

Join us and receive latest news from College Candy. Email Address