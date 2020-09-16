The 5 Best Fashion Week Looks Of All Time

Spring/Summer fashion week 2021 officially kicked off on September 11th, but with most shows moving to a virtual platform (or pausing completely) the best of street style won’t be able to shine. So what’s the best way to get your dramatic street style fix? Let’s take a look into seven of the best street style looks throughout the years.

Aimee Song in Self-Portrait

Chriselle Lim in Chanel

Camila Coelho in Giambattista Valli

Heart Evangelista in Chanel

Caroline Vazzana in Anna Sui

Yasmine Daas in Mashiiah

Emma Roberts in Kate Spade