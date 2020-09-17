10 Movies and TV Shows That Will Get You In The Fall Mood

If you love the fall and the cozy mood it brings then this list of 10 films will complete your fall experience. Grad a cup of tea, a cozy blanket, and a snack and easily pop on the tv.

Practical Magic

The perfect duo of Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock brings you this amazing mix of fall, witches, and love.

Mermaids

Who doesn’t love Cher, now add two of the best spooky movie actresses Christina Ricci and Winona Ryder? This movie will keep you happy and put you in that cozy fall mood.

Casper

You might say to yourself this one is a little childish but I say who doesn’t love a good kids Halloween movie.

Charmed

This show has 8 seasons packed with twists, turns, and spooky times.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Young Sara Michelle Gellar and young Lily from How I Met Your Mother? Say no more.

Stranger Things

If you haven’t seen this one already, you should get on it. It is the perfect mix of freaky and fun.

Unbelievable

TRIGGER WARNING: Sexual Assualt, Violence

Unbelievable is an amazing short series crime show. The dark tone in the cinematography adds the perfect fall vibe.

The Craft

If you loved Charmed or Practical Magic, you’ll love this one!

Witches Of East End

Three seasons of dark witchiness. This is an even darker version of Charmed.

Pretty Little Liars

The seasons change in Rosewood but it stays forever creepy. The constant threat of A will have you looking behind your shoulder.