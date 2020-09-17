Jacob Elordi Girlfriend 2020: Whom Is Jacob Dating Now?

Since his role in The Kissing Booth, Jacob Elordi is on a sure path of becoming every girl’s celebrity crush. Whether you know him as Noah from The Kissing Booth or Nate from Euphoria, this handsome Australian sure made an impression on us.

However, it is not just his audience whose hearts he had captured but, fellow co-stars and celebrities as well. Even though the list of his girlfriends is not long, it sure is impressive. Want to know more? Just keep reading!

Joey King (2017-2019)

It seems that on the set of The Kissing Booth it was not only the characters that were falling in love but, Jacob and his co-star Joey King also in real life. While filming, these two hit it off. And so this couple was a movie come true which delighted many of their fans. However, all good things come to an end and so have they after two years of love. Even though we might not see them together in real life, their characters remain in love for at least another movie part.

Cari Flowers (2019)

The summer of 2019 seems to have been a hot summer for Elordi. A short-lived romance with model Cari Flowers raised some eyebrows among his fans.

Zendaya (2019-2020)

Soon after Cari, Elordi was rumored to be dating another lady as he was seen spending a lot of time with Zendaya. From casual strolls through the city to Zandaya’s birthday vacation in Greece and holidays in Australia with his family, they sure have spent a lot of time together.

Kaia Gerber (2020)

Recently he has been seen with model Kaia Gerber. Whether they are dating or if it is just a rumor is not confirmed. But what is sure for now is that they are enjoying their time together.

Joey King might have been his longest relationship, but surely not his only one. Judging on his good looks and the ladies he was rumored to date, this actor won’t be on the singles market for long.