5 Necessary Questions To Ask When Apartment Hunting

Finding the perfect apartment can be really tricky. Especially if you are young. If you’re new to apartment hunting and still have that somewhat of a baby face people will think they can easily screw you over with spending more money and providing fewer amenities. If you find yourself struggling with finding the perfect apartment here are five questions you should ask.

1. What is included in the rent?

This might seem like a simple question for some but it is really important to sit down and figure out what is included within the rent you are paying each month. This will help you determine the answers to the next four questions which decipher whether the apartment is actually in your budget.

2. If the laundry is in the building do you have to pay?

Sometimes there is a laundry room in the basement of the building. This will give landlords the excuse to convince you that laundry is included. However, if the laundry machine takes money then technically the cost is not included.

3. Is there an elevator?

This might seem like a useless addition but when your moving in and out it will make life a lot easier. Walking up 5 flights might not seem too bad but with the addition of anything to carry more than yourself up those stairs, it becomes a lot.

4. Is it truly within your budget?

Don’t just see if the rent is in your budget, see if anything additional you have to pay for is within your budget. If you move farther away from work, that will cost you more. If you move to a place where electricity, heat or water isn’t included that will cost you more. If the grocery store near you is more high end then your weekly grocery bill will be more. There are many ways new costs can come up.

5. Do you see yourself living here?

The feeling will hit you when a place you visit is right for you. Can you picture your furniture in the rooms? Can you picture taking your daily walks through these streets? If you have trouble sleeping in noisy areas always see if the building or surrounding areas are noisy, if they are then you might have a good sleep schedule.