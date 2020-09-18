When the pandemic hit, Christian Siriano was the first designer in New York who went out of his way and transformed his studio into a mask-making area and hence he encouraged many other designers to do so. Inclusivity is the main pillar of Christian Siriano’s brand as he is a designer who includes models of different ethnicities, ages, and sizes for example in his Spring 2021 Runway show that he hosted at his house, the show stopper herself was a pregnant model named Coco Rocha who was spotted wearing a Cristian Siriano full-sleeved red high-low ruffled trim gown with a red hat and of course a matching mask!

Due to COVID-19 as now most of the New York Fashion Week runway shows were shot virtually, this small and socially distant backyard-styled runway show at Christian Siriano’s house in Connecticut was a very energetic and vibrant escape for everyone as we all have been missing the joy of watching a fashion show live from so many months now. “I wanted this to be an escape for everybody—fantasy, to have fun with fashion,” Siriano said. Here is a glimpse from the Christian Siriano Spring 2021 backyard-styled runway show where models of all sizes are rocking in ruffles, tiers, feathers, and matching masks, while the limited audience is enjoying the show seated six feet apart. Have a look!

We love how the designer made the best use of his place and gave us all a powerful message that even in these hard times we can’t stop moving and “the show must go on” literally!

One of the most iconic looks from Christain Siariano’s Spring 2021 collection was this public announcement that the designer made through his design, reminding the audience not to forget to VOTE this election!

On September 16th, 2020, Siriano posted a group picture on his Instagram, with all the models who walked for him and said, “Thank you so much to everyone who made this show happen and for working so hard today to keep us safe! This was our 37th collection and we are very proud of each look created.”