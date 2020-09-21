Now with the city open once again and back on its feet, from only outdoor dining to 25 % capacity indoor dining being permitted, from working from home to going back to work we all have certainly changed many of our habits, and wearing a mask at all times is definitely one of them! A face mask is definitely the most used fashion accessory of this year as no matter how different we all dress, there’s one common element in each of our outfits is that of a face mask. Fashion-forward people such as models and influencers go the extra mile and pair their outfits with matching and our haute couture designers and favorite fashion brands have noticed this important change in style and have started rolling out their trendy versions of designer face masks. Here are a few of them, have a look:
Louis Vuitton
This recently launched LV Monogram Face Shield costs a whopping $961.
Off-White
Off-White has also launched its “Masks” collection. This Iconic Arrow Face Mask by Off-White costs $105.
Collina Strada
Since face masks have become a necessity @sasha_melnychuk made the ultimate Collina mask with Deadstock fabrics. With little pockets for your filter! Buying this mask you will be providing 5 masks to healthcare workers in NYC. Not that we wouldn’t give them to healthcare workers anyways , but it helps us make more and help more . 💕♥️💕 #stayhome #masks4all If you are in need of a mask and can not afford to buy one please email us. We offer simple fabric masks to those in need.
This vibrant Collina Strada Face Mask with cute bow details costs a $100.
Tory Burch
UPDATE: We sold out in under an hour! We are now accepting pre-orders and will be ready to ship more next week. Our masks are back in stock, thank you for waiting! I have obviously thought a lot about masks lately and I am very happy to see that so many other people have too. Before anyone asks, we will not be making anything. We are selling 5 for 35 dollars, the price includes our cost to produce and a $10 donation that will be divided between two organizations. $5 will be donated to the @InternationalMedicalCorps working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the United States and around the world, and $5 will be donated to the @ToryBurchFoundation, working to advance women’s empowerment and support women entrepreneurs in the United States; with a maximum donation of $500,000 to each organization. Together, we can all make a difference! Shop now via the link in bio #wearadamnmask
Tory Burch is selling one of the most inexpensive designer masks out in the market by setting a price of $35 for a set of 5 masks!
Uniqlo
Ordered a packet of the white and black Uniqlo AIRism Face Masks @uniqlousa each on the first day of its online launch in the states. As we are approaching the colder weather days, I thought it would be ideal to wear a fabric mask over a disposable surgical one, for extra protection and to prevent my nose from freezing (runny nose is common for me during the cold seasons). . This new Uniqlo AIRism Face Masks claim to be very breathable and suitable to wear during summer. So far I wore it once when the weather was about 85°F, and it was indeed very comfortable and breathable to wear! The AIRism material didn’t cause any itchiness or discomfort to my face, and the earloops weren’t tight to my ears. Having said that, I bought the L-size masks, and they were slightly loose, but only so slightly that it feels so comfortable and breathable😌 . Each Uniqlo AIRism Mask packet costs USD14.90 and comes in pack of 3. It can be machine washed up to 20 times before its bacterial filtration efficiency decreases gradually. Since for most of the time I’ll be wearing it over my disposable surgical mask, I guess I should be able to wear it till it’s worn out 😂 Oh and I worn it before washing, fresh from the packaging! There wasn’t any weird smell to me, and it felt totally clean! . #review #reviews #productreview #productphotography #uniqlo #uniqlofacemask #uniqloairism #airism #facemask #facemaskreview #fabric #mask #staysafe #uniqlousa #breathable #goodbuy #housewife #frugalhousewife #livinginnyc #nychousewife #summer #autumn #winter #comfy #comfymask #comfortablemask #uniqloonline #onlineshop #onlineshopping #uniqlomask
This Airism Face Mask by Uniqlo comes in a pack of 3 for just $14.90. These masks are breathable, washable, and are ideal for summer!