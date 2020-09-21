The Path That Lead Zendaya to Making Emmy History

Zendaya Coleman, a young American actress and singer, won her first ever Emmy award last night. She won the extremely stacked and competitive category of “lead actress in a drama series” for her starring role in Euphoria. However, in true Zendaya fashion, she did it with a flare by being the youngest woman to ever win the award. Euphoria is an HBO drama that has had people talking since it first aired in 2019. She plays the role of Rue Bennett, a teen battling multiple mental health issues while simultaneously dealing with the struggles of life as a teenager. Zendaya started her career as a young child model and background dancer before landing her first acting gig. Since then she has been putting in the time and work that makes the Emmy she won last night so well deserved.

Shake It Up

Zendaya, who was 14 at the time, played Rocky Blue, an up and coming dancer with a dream on the Disney Channel show Shake It Up. It is here that both Zendaya and Bella Thorne, who played CeCe Jones, Rocky’s best friend and dance partner, made their first Disney debut. The show ran from 2010 to 2013 before it was canceled, but those three years were all Zendaya needed to get her foot in the door.

Bad Blood by Taylor Swift

Talent recognizes talent, which is the reason we can assume Taylor Swift invited Zendaya to make an appearance in her hit music video for Bad Blood in 2015. Appearing as a bad ass woman with the moniker “Cut-Throat,” she was surrounded by various famous female actresses and singers, each one as cool as the next.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home

In 2017 Zendaya landed what was easily the biggest role of her career so far, Michelle “MJ” Jones in MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. The role of Michelle Jones is an iconic one within the Spider-Man franchise. She is often known as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man’s love interest and is an important supporting character as he plays vigilante for the city of New York. Following the first Spider-Man movie, it was no surprise to see Zendaya playing the same role in its 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home. Her character had a much bigger role in the second movie as Peter Parker’s alter ego was revealed to her and she helped him once again fight the evil villain and save the civilians.

The Greatest Showman

As someone young enough to have kept up with Zendaya’s career from the beginning, this has easily been one of my favorite roles for her. She plays Anne Wheeler in the 2017 movie The Greatest Showman, a trapeze artist who has been recruited by Hugh Jackman‘s character, P.T. Barnum, to take part in what will become the first circus. We not only watch Zendaya fly through the air, but we also get to watch her side plot with Zac Effron’s character, Phillip Carlyle, as they fight interracial relationship laws, which made their coupling illegal during the time period in which the move takes place.

Since the beginning we have watched Zendaya continuously perfect her performances. Time and time again she has proven that she deserves to have her name up there with big list celebrities. We have laughed and cried with her characters when she has given us the emotional performances we didn’t even know we needed. Her career has really only just begun and I can’t wait to see the kinds of success she achieves as she continues down this path.