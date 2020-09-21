Toni Braxton Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Toni Dating Now?

Unbreak our hearts! Toni Braxton is a singer and reality star and has had her share of broken hearts. The Braxton Family Values starlet has had many hit records, but love, well, let’s face it, isn’t always easy. We are taking a trip down memory lane to recap Toni’s past relationships. And also give you the tea on who she’s dating now!

Keri Lewis

Many people aren’t aware that Toni Braxton was married to music producer and songwriter, Keri Lewis for 12 years. The two loved birds started as friends right at the start of Toni’s singing career. The Unbreak My Heart biopic revealed Toni’s health issues with lupus caused a strain in the relationship. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits in 2013. They have two sons, Denim Cole Braxton Lewis and Dezel Ky Braxton-Lewis. Toni and Keri remain good friends.

Jim Jackson & Jason Kidd

Allegedly, Toni Braxton and former Dallas Mavericks teammates Jim Jackson and Jason Kidd were in a love triangle back in the 90s! Rumor has it Jason dated Toni first. And Jim, well, tried stealing Toni away. Isn’t it romantic? The entanglement is rumored to be the cause of Jason demanding a trade. Which led to the unfortunate break in the Dallas Mavericks’ roster.

Shermar Moore

Can you blame Toni Braxton for giving this hunky actor a shot? Toni and Shermar met in her “How Many Way” music video and the rest was history. They dated briefly.

Curtis Martin

Toni Braxton dated former NFL New York Jets running back Curtis Martin, who left her after she filed bankruptcy in 1998. Toni revealed in her book, Unbreak My Heart: A Memoir, how she felt about the restrictions Curtis placed in their relationship: “I was finding it tougher and tougher to understand some of his new restrictions on physical touch. Yes, we’d agreed to save the ultimate act for marriage — but then he started saying things like, ‘We shouldn’t touch each other below the neck.’”

Bryant Reid

It’s well known that Legendary music producer, L.A. Reid, and Toni Braxton have worked together for years. So it was only natural that Bryant, L.A. Reid’s brother, would cross paths with Toni Braxton. In her memoir, Unbreak My Heart, she wrote, “For the first time in my adult life, I took a stand for myself.”

Eddie Murphy

In 2020, Eddie Murphy and Toni Braxton dating rumors surfaced. Not long after, Eddie told Access Hollywood insisting they were “just friends.” However, Us Weekly, reportedly had an insider who told the magazine the couple was getting very serious.

Birdman

Many were shocked when Toni Braxton and rapper Birdman went public with their relationship. The unlikely romance began in 2016, and since then, they’ve been inseparable. Birdman proposed in 2018, and Toni said, yes! However, in 2019 rumors speculated the couple had called it quits. Toni set the record straight and told E! News back in April, she and Birdman are “getting married this year regardless of coronavirus.”

So, after kissing countless frogs, Toni Braxton found her Prince Charming. We are happy for her and can’t wait for her to tie the knot with her rapper boo!