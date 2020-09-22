Top 5 Most Unexpected 2020 Emmy Award Winners

Although the Emmys looked a little different this year due to the pandemic, celebrities and nominees still managed to make the most of the situation and have a great time virtually. This year’s Emmys took place on Saturday, September 20th, 2020. The central idea of this event was to make it all virtual with the exception of the show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, hosting from a venue in Las Vegas with a small group of people. Let’s take a look at some of the winners from this year.

Outstanding Lead Actress Award- This award went to none other than hit HBO show’s very own, Zendaya. Zendaya plays a young, drug-addicted high schooler named Rue. The show shows Rue during some very hard times of which include overdosing, going to rehab, falling in love, and just struggling with high school things in general. Zendaya also is the narrator throughout this one season-long show.



Outstanding Structured Reality Program- This award went to multiple shows including, Queer Eye, Shark Tank, and A Very Brady Renovation. Queer Eye is a show about different people from around the country who are nominated by friends and family who then get a home makeover, wardrobe makeover, hair, and makeup makeover, and valuable kitchen skills to help them in the future. The show Stars Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Koromo Brown, and Bobby Berk. Shark Tank is a show for budding entrepreneurs who are trying to look for resources and financial help to grow their business. The show Stars Barbara Corcoran, Laurie Grenier, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John. A Very Brady Renovation is an HGTV show where Interior designers and home remodelers attempt to remodel and restore the iconic Brady Bunch sitcom house located in Studio City California.



Outstanding Competition Program- RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef, and The Voice we’re all the winners from this year’s competition programming award. RuPaul’s is essentially a TV show where a group of drag queens compete in different challenges and singing competitions to eventually win the show. Top Chef is a show that has been around for a very long time and is a household name. The show consists of different chefs coming together to compete in different culinary challenges to win money and recognition.



Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series- The winners for this award include The Last Dance, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, McMillion$, and American Masters. The Last Dance is a Netflix original documentary based on the life and career of basketball legend, Michael Jordan. It shows and explains how he got to the level that he is at and explains how he feels about his insane amount of success. Although this documentary focuses on all aspects of his career and life, it mainly focuses on his last season with the Chicago Bulls which is argumentatively the peak of his Athletics career.

The Tiger King documentary is a documentary about the life of Joe Exotic, a controversial businessman who runs a big cats Zoo in Florida. While currently in jail, Joe is featured in the documentary through old clips and prison calls. I think the biggest reason why this documentary is so popular is because of the mystery of what happened to Don Lewis. Don Lewis helped his wife fund and maintain their zoo for big cats similar to Joe Exotic’s. McMillion$ is a Netflix documentary that discusses the dark history of fast-food chain McDonalds. Although it was just a theory for many years, this documentary has brought light to the Monopoly game scam at McDonald’s. The documentary states that an ex-cop who later became a security auditor was behind this huge decade long scam. This resulted in him stealing millions and millions of dollars. American Masters is a series that aired on PBS which gave people a look into the lives of filmmakers, producers, artists, musicians, etc. It also focuses on anyone that has helped build the frame for Hollywood and creative fields of work.



The last award I wanted to talk about is the series, Watchmen of which won the Outstanding Limited Series award this year. This series is about a group of vigilante superheroes that have to stay hidden because they are considered outlaws in an alternate history.



Despite the circumstances, I think the show went great and really made sure to make everything run smoothly!