With September coming to an end, we got a taste of the newest Spring/Summer 2021 fashion trends presented at some of the major fashion weeks. By now it is more than obvious that the events of 2020. have influenced designer creativity and so the upcoming fashion trends of next year. Judging by the looks presented, Spring/Summer of 2021 will be all about comfort and color. So, let’s dive in!

Sweatsuits

If you thought your sweatpants days will be gone with 2020, think again. The upcoming Spring, your sweatsuit just might become one of the fanciest outfits for a night out. Looking like a fashionista in the Spring of 2021 is going to be very comfortable.

Pajama Sets

The silky pajamas trend is here to stay. Some people hate it, others cannot get enough. Whatever your preference might be, you will be wearing them either to bed or out. But, if you ever run out of outfit ideas for a fancy night out, there is always a pair of silky pajamas waiting to be shown off.

Comfy Dresses

A more feminine alternative to those pajamas and sweatsuits will be comfy dresses. Made from soft materials, the feel of these dresses will make us wear them all the time. After all, feeling feminine and being comfortable at the same time is never going to be easier than in the Spring of 2021.

Neon Colors

In addition to comfort, the upcoming Spring will bring a pop of color into our lives. Bright neons are going to take ower. Let’s be real! Who could resist a joyful color? Especially through the warmer months.

Bra Top

Knitted versions of bra tops are going to be the rage. Paired with high-waisted bottoms, wearing a bralette will never look more elegant. And if it gets colder, there is always a matching knit cardigan to put ower.