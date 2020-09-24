Gucci X The North Face Collaboration Launching Soon!

Just when we were all upset about the bad news that Gucci announced that it won’t be participating in the fashion weeks this year, the brand gave us all an exciting news yesterday through a video posted on its Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok account. The video is attached below have a look!

In this teaser, the setting chosen is of the mountainous regions on the North Pole so we can predict that this might be is a collaboration that would launch in Fall 2021, although this is just a prediction as nobody knows when exactly will this collaboration launch! Moreover, there is a hand that is waving the white color flag in the wind which has logos of both the brands on it and a foghorn sound playing in the background to alert us all that something big is about to happen! Normally a foghorn sound is used to signal a warning of foggy weather ahead for sailors and ship captains, so we feel that in a way these brands used this sound specifically to give a signal to consumers as well as other brands that they will soon witness something big i.e. Gucci and The North Face collaboration.

This collaboration will be exciting as even though The North Face (TNF) has collaborated with many other popular brands before such as Supreme, Sacai, MM6 Margiela, Junya Watanabe, Hender Scheme, and Brain Dead it is the first time when TNF will work with such a high-end brand of Gucci. In addition, in these 5 years, it is the first time when Gucci will be exclusively launching a full-fledged collection with another brand ever since the brand is under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele. So far in his five years of serving as a creative director of Gucci, he has launched collaborations with notable brands such as Liberty and Ken Scott.

Normally we have all seen Gucci designing wool and leather coats but now it will be really cool to see Gucci partnering up with TNF, a brand that is known for being specialized in making weatherproof outerwear as this will help the luxury Italian label to add a new category in its brand portfolio. Since both Gucci and TNF are the brands that have always targeted customers who don’t compromise when it comes to quality, we know for sure that this collaboration pieces will most likely cost a whole paycheck to many!