This fall if you are looking for a new color to add to your wardrobe then we suggest it should be a citric hue of lemon yellow. Yes! we recommend this happy and lively color as this is the 2020 fall color trend. Many well-known designers such as Fendi, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Marc Jacobs have launched many of their fall 2020 collection outfits in this color so today in this article we have put together a list of cute outfit pieces from affordable brands just for you so you can follow this color trend without breaking a bank! Have a look at these picks:

SHEIN

This Joyfunear Off Shoulder Split Bell Sleeve Dress by SHEIN is at an unbelievable price of just $22!

Forever 21



A satin Tropical Floral Print Mini Dress by Forever 21 for $19.99 only

H&M

This super chic, short, flowy, and lemony Lyocell-blend Dress is by H&M sold for $49.99

Boohoo

Get this stunning lime Boxy Oversized Double Breasted Blazer by Boohoo for just $33.

ROMWE

Get this super cute Drop Shoulder Embroidered Detail Cardigan by ROMWE for just $18.95

Pretty Little Thing

Get this full look with the Lemon Thick Zip Up Drawstring Cropped Hoodie for $26 and Lemon Joggers for $26 by Pretty Little Thing and set a statement while being comfortable!

Uniqlo

This year’s Uniqlo collaboration with Ines De La Fressange features many cute light lime outfits starting from $ 29.99. Have a look!

ALDO

This Maroubra tote bag by ALDO serves a classy statement piece for your outfit in $55!