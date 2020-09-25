This fall if you are looking for a new color to add to your wardrobe then we suggest it should be a citric hue of lemon yellow. Yes! we recommend this happy and lively color as this is the 2020 fall color trend. Many well-known designers such as Fendi, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Marc Jacobs have launched many of their fall 2020 collection outfits in this color so today in this article we have put together a list of cute outfit pieces from affordable brands just for you so you can follow this color trend without breaking a bank! Have a look at these picks:
SHEIN
This Joyfunear Off Shoulder Split Bell Sleeve Dress by SHEIN is at an unbelievable price of just $22!
Forever 21
A satin Tropical Floral Print Mini Dress by Forever 21 for $19.99 only
H&M
This super chic, short, flowy, and lemony Lyocell-blend Dress is by H&M sold for $49.99
Boohoo
Get this stunning lime Boxy Oversized Double Breasted Blazer by Boohoo for just $33.
ROMWE
Get this super cute Drop Shoulder Embroidered Detail Cardigan by ROMWE for just $18.95
Pretty Little Thing
Get this full look with the Lemon Thick Zip Up Drawstring Cropped Hoodie for $26 and Lemon Joggers for $26 by Pretty Little Thing and set a statement while being comfortable!
Uniqlo
View this post on Instagram
UNIQLO/ INES DE LA FRESSANGE Spring/Summer 2020 Collection is available now in selected stores and online in respective countries. Please follow UNIQLO's regional Instagram and Facebook accounts for details #inesxuniqlo #uniqloines #inesdelafressange #UNIQLO #LifeWear @inesdelafressangeofficial
This year’s Uniqlo collaboration with Ines De La Fressange features many cute light lime outfits starting from $ 29.99. Have a look!
ALDO
This Maroubra tote bag by ALDO serves a classy statement piece for your outfit in $55!