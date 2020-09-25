Top Drugstore Dupes for High-End Products

I think we can all agree that makeup is ridiculously overpriced 99% of the time. Going to college, especially in NYC, is expensive enough, nevermind being able to afford a $40 foundation from Sephora- which is most likely not even going to match your skin tone because their lighting is not the best. I have gathered a list of the most popular, well-known makeup products and makeup tools along with drugstore/amazon dupes.
Too Faced Born This Way Foundation vs. Maybelline Superstay Foundation- Standing at a whopping $40, this foundation is unnecessarily expensive. It’s easy to see why this product has so many people looking for comparable dupes. One of those happens to be Maybelline Superstay Foundation, a $13 product which saves you a whole $27! With over half of the ingredients from the more expensive product being the exact same as the dupe, I would definitely recommend this dupe!
Becca Sunlit Bronzer vs. Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer- While both products are very very similar features wise, the Becca product retails at $38, almost five times the Physicians Formula product ($12). I personally love this dupe it’s a very affordable product and you get a lot of product for your price.
Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette vs. Makeup Revolution Re-Loaded Palette in ‘Iconic Fever’- This is the absolute biggest ‘bang for your buck’ you can get these days. Standing at also 7 times the price of our dupe, the infamous Naked Heat palette ($54) looks small compared to the dupe. This dupe costs $8 and can be found at any drugstore. While this product does not come with an eyeshadow brush like the high-end product, you could definitely by one with the $56 you saved!
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer vs. e.l.f. 16 Hour Camo Concealer- Shape Tape concealer is praised around the world by MUA’s and influencers alike, however, retailing at $27, it’s most definitely not the most affordable. This dupe can be purchased anywhere, including Amazon-perfect for college students for the fun price of $6.
Kat Von D Tatoo Liner vs. L’Oreal Infallible Super Slim Liquid Liner- While a very controversial person, Kat Von D has undeniably good liners. Her timeless liner has been around for a good amount of time now but still stands at the staggering price of $21. While it is a good investment, the L’Oreal Infallible is a very close second. Costing under $8, this is a great dupe for people balling on a budget!
Too Faced Better than Sex Mascara vs. L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise- L’Oreal seems to be having all the great dupes these days coming in with a $10 mascara with volumizing features and even coming in a waterproof version. Not to bash our high-end product but $25 seems a little expensive for a mascara. Personally, our Too Faced product is my absolute favorite mascara but while writing this article, I began to wonder why I would spend that much on a mascara that most likely has most of the same formula as a drugstore mascara.
Another great way to try new products while being on a college budget is to look for favorites kits from Sephora or Ulta, especially around Christmas time. They also make great gifts!