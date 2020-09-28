The 5 Must-Watch Movies to Prepare For Halloween (2020)

September is coming to an end. The leaves on trees are starting to turn that crisp yellow and red we love so much, and the chilly weather has us retiring our summer clothes for the year. Some people find this change of seasons sad, but others become excited about what it makes way for. Cue in Spooky Season! As October approaches, bringing the fun of Halloween with it, we can’t help but enjoy the perks and sweets that accompany the month. Being an avid Halloween and Fall lover, you already know I have a roster of movies lined up that need to be watched before we hit October 31st.

Halloween (1978)

Halloween, the old one, of course, should definitely be on your October movie lineup. The 1978 movie is a timeless one. No matter how many times you watch it, the hairs on the back of your neck still stand up straight as Jamie Lee Curtis attempts to outrun her masked serial killer. Lovers of the film can’t help but be enthralled by the complexity of the character, Michael Meyers, who has broken free from the mental hospital years after murdering his sister, just so he can strike again. I don’t recommend a lot of scary movies, as they are not really my style, but this one truly is a classic.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

I love this movie. The 1993 movie Hocus Pocus, is basically required to be on everyone’s watch list. Director Kenny Ortega, who later went on to make the High School Musical movies really hit the nail on the head with this film. Viewers, young and old, love watching as the whimsical Sanderson sisters make there way back to Salem where they were executed in the 17th century. They return only to face off with the Dennison siblings and their newfound immortal cat friend, Thackery Binx.

The Addams Family (1991 & 1993)

The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) movies are somehow always put at the bottom of people’s Halloween watch list. I can’t imagine why. These two films depict an extremely odd and wealthy gothic family living among regular civilians. We watch and love as they bring their unique morbid humor to the screen, and make us laugh in a way only Wednesday Addams can.

Halloweentown (1998)

The Halloweentown (1998) movie franchise was a Disney Channel specialty. Growing up we always knew which nights they’d be having a Halloweentown marathon, just so they could prepare us for the new one coming out. To this day my dad still insists that we watch the spell casting Piper siblings team up with their charming grandmother, Aggie Cromwell in the town of Halloweentown, to defeat the evil villains. I know these movies don’t bring all the screams and jumps that other Halloween movies do, but I promise you will love them all the same.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Some people love this movie and others hate it, but you always end up watching it. The 1988 film Beetlejuice is definitely different from most. We watch as Barbara and Adam Maitland haunt their old country home that a new and unbearable family has taken residence in since their untimely death. Along the way, they meet Beetlejuice, who brings their haunting to an all-new level. You can find this movie playing at least once a day on television throughout all of October.

Halloween is approaching quickly, and after the year we’ve had so far, I am going to do everything in my power to enjoy this spooky holiday, while socially distanced of course. This means candy. This means costumes. This means pumpkin carving. Most importantly though, it also means watching my favorite Halloween movies while curled up in a blanket with a hot cup of apple cider. Not even 2020 can keep me from enjoying the Halloween classics, and I suggest you do the same.