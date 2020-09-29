The exclusive world of fashion is slowly opening up and nowadays we can see more and more diverse models on the runways. As diversity and inclusivity are becoming an important part of the message brands want to communicate, we can see more of them using models of diverse backgrounds, races, sizes, and religions in their campaigns and fashion shows. But, is this enough? Because there is a group not getting attention enough. In the pool of models revolutionizing the fashion industry, those that are less talked about are Black Muslim models. So, who are these extraordinary women and what do they stand for?

Through fashion, we express our culture and our personality. For many Muslim women, wearing a hijab is part of their identity. Even though still small in number, there are Black Muslim models not willing to conform and proudly wearing their hijab. These models are a generation of Black Muslim women setting an example for younger generations, representing both Muslim and Black women in the fashion industry.

Halima Aden Makes Way For Future Generations Of Black Muslim Models

One of the most successful Black Muslim models to be braking barriers is Halima Aden. Being featured on numerous magazine covers, Aden understands the message she is conveying with her appearance. In an interview, she explains how growing up in the United States as a black Muslim girl wearing a hijab, she often faced challenges and felt isolated. Due to her experiences, she is determined to fight for inclusivity and to make way for other girls like her.

A Powerful Message

The April 2019 Issue of Vogue Arabia, featuring Halima Aden, Ikram Abdi Omar, and Amina Adan, 3 Black Muslim models on the cover, was of great significance and impact on the fashion world and beyond. The public and fashion world responded positively to the cover, praising it and perceiving it as a message of inclusivity and diversity in the fashion world and Arabian market.

Black Muslim models/women face challenges on more ends. One of the challenges is being misunderstood due to being Muslim and wearing a hijab. Another challenge is related to the color of their skin. However, models like Halima Aden are fighting these misconceptions and claiming their spot in the fashion industry and beyond. With such role models, future black Muslim girls are able to feel accepted.