Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Make The Quarantine Cut

People would like to think that when we meet someone who is believed to be “the one,” our love for them is unconditional. We tell ourselves that no matter the highs and lows the relationship may face, the love you share will conquer all. However, up until Corona, the extremes of this theory had gone relatively untested for many. So, when the pandemic forced everyone to hunker down with their significant others and severely limit any further interactions, many had their relationship face the ultimate test. More so, it had us rethinking our answers to the relationship question, “if you could only bring one person to a deserted island, who would it be?” Since the pandemic started in March we have watched multiple celebrity couples break up after having no one to spend their time with except each other. Let’s see who failed to make the quarantine cut.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich met back in 2013 and married four years later in 2017. Throughout their relationship, the couple has had no problem indulging in PDA and posting pictures of one another on their public social media accounts. This was not a split anyone saw coming. On May 29th, the couple announced their breakup, stating “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we needed to arrive at our decision to separate.” It was also revealed that shortly before their announcement, they had started quarantining separately from one another. There are currently rumors going around that their marriage might not be completely dead, but as for now, their status of “separated” holds true.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

This split had hearts breaking everywhere, as fans deemed it both unexpected and devastating. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock married in 2013 and have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander. The ex-couple have always kept their marriage relatively private, but after being together for seven years, no one expected their announcement. On June 11th the news was released that Clarkson filed for divorce, only three days after what was their seven-year anniversary. Before this it had been known the family was quarantining together, making people question if the virus is to blame.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

The couple’s Riverdale characters might have survived the ultimate test of love, but they did not. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have always been reportedly on and off again. When the pandemic started it was public information that the couple was back on. However, in May they called it quits once again, as the two were quarantining apart, making it difficult for them to stay together. This may not be the end all be all for them, but for now, their status remains.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich started dating in late March of this year. Since then, their relationship has progressed quickly. After a short four months of dating, the two announced their engagement with an Instagram post, where Lovato shows off her massive ring. There were rumors that many of their close friends doubted the relationship from the start, but Lovato and Ehrich insisted they were meant to be. However, it turns out this was not the case. The two announced the end of their engagement and relationship on September 24th. The whirlwind romance that started and ended in quarantine was just not meant to be.

COVID has put everyone to the test, especially those in relationships. Some breakups were expected and some caught many off guard. All in all, I think we have learned that sometimes our love is not as unconditional as it may seem when we can’t get those few moments alone.