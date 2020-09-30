The 7 Must-Have Drug Store Makeup Products (2020)

Makeup can be a complete waste of money sometimes. Some places expect you to pay fifty dollars for eyeshadow which is outrageous. Then when you go to the drugstore you find yourself with unpigmented eyeshadows and lipstick that has the consistency of glue. Don’t let these bad experiences make you stay away from going to the drugstore, we have the perfect list of seven items that a worthy of your time.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

A woman applying concealer under her eye.

Shutterstock

This concealer stick is perfect for throwing in your bag on the go or using it in your everyday makeup routine.

Maybelline Falsies Push Up Angel Mascara

A mascara.

Shutterstock

This mascara is perfect for your bottom lashes. The thinner wand helps with hard to reach places.

Maybelline Lash Sensational

A bunch of maybelline mascara.

Shutterstock

This mascara is perfect all-around coverage.

E.L.F Highlighter Stick

A woman with a ponytail looking to the side.

Shutterstock

This is a perfect and easy way to apply highlighter to your cheekbones.

Essence I Love Extreme Mascara

Closeup of a woman applying mascara.

Shutterstock

This is another perfect all around mascara that will leave your lashes plump and not clumpy.

Essence Lash Princess

A mascara wand.

Shutterstock

This mascara is perfect for a more subtle look.

L’Oreal True Match Foundation

A foundation bottle

Shutterstock

This is an amazing foundation, very close to expensive brands.

