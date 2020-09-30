The 7 Must-Have Drug Store Makeup Products (2020)

Makeup can be a complete waste of money sometimes. Some places expect you to pay fifty dollars for eyeshadow which is outrageous. Then when you go to the drugstore you find yourself with unpigmented eyeshadows and lipstick that has the consistency of glue. Don’t let these bad experiences make you stay away from going to the drugstore, we have the perfect list of seven items that a worthy of your time.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

This concealer stick is perfect for throwing in your bag on the go or using it in your everyday makeup routine.

Maybelline Falsies Push Up Angel Mascara

This mascara is perfect for your bottom lashes. The thinner wand helps with hard to reach places.

Maybelline Lash Sensational

This mascara is perfect all-around coverage.

E.L.F Highlighter Stick

This is a perfect and easy way to apply highlighter to your cheekbones.

Essence I Love Extreme Mascara

This is another perfect all around mascara that will leave your lashes plump and not clumpy.

Essence Lash Princess

This mascara is perfect for a more subtle look.

L’Oreal True Match Foundation

This is an amazing foundation, very close to expensive brands.