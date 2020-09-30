This year at the Milan Fashion Week Fendi displayed its Spring 2021 collection in fabrics such as bright linens, off-white cotton nightgowns, crotchet skirts, paired with vibrant accessories such as mustard yellow socks, light fuchsia pumps shoes, basket bags, and lastly showed the ease and comfort of quarantine through their comforter duvet coats and vests.

This Spring Summer 2021 collection is special as it really shows how most families dressed during the stay at home period. The thing we love the most is that Fendi casts actual families, mothers, fathers, grandparents, and sons and daughters to walk in this runway so the online audience can relate even more to this collection.

This Fendi Spring Summer 2021 collection features quarantine-inspired outfits worn by every family as you can see grandma’s knits as accessories, socks worn over home slippers rather that the normal rule of wearing them with shoes, and the most common accessory is market bags because it was an essential need at this time since most of us cooked at home so we carried them to get groceries.

Fendi’s press release before the runway show stated that the brand is, “Acknowledging the gravity of a moment, clothes tell stories of the rigour of Italian craft and the emotion of our universal experience”. This quarantine time brought us all closer to our families more than ever and hence redefined the meaning of family for all of us! Have a look at all the pieces for men and women by Fendi for Spring Summer 2021 below!