PHOTOS: The Bel-Air Mansion Is Now an AirBnB (2020)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Mansion becomes an AirBnB to commemorate the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 30th anniversary. Will Smith posted a video tour of his former sitcom home on his YouTube channel with co-stars. The video tour only lasts for five minutes, but lucky fans can experience the Bel-Air Mansion in real life. Here’s how- on September 29th at 11 A.M., Pacific Daylight Time two people can reserve Smith’s sitcom home for only $30 per night for October 2, October 5, October 11, and October 14. Check out the tour below!

Bel-Air Tour

After watching the virtual tour, let’s chat about what fans will experience. Two people can experience Smith’s decked out wing of the mansion that comes with his bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room. During the stay, guests will receive perks. Here are some of the perks guests will receive.

Fresh Kicks for a Fresh Start

Bedroom Basketball

Greeted by Dj Jazzy Jeff

And now you’re wondering what’s the catch. Well, according to AirBnB news you can only be a Los Angeles resident and confirm that the person who will be joining you lives with you to ensure safety guidelines of Covid-19. But do not worry, Dj Jazzy Jeff is offering an AirBnB Online Experience where he will be teaching fans on how to scratch and DJ hip-hop. Aspiring DJs or anyone who wants to have a good time can register for the event page called Spin and Scratch like a Hip-Hop Legend. The event will be hosted on October 1.

And there are more ways to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Grab some popcorn and watch the reruns of the original series on HBO Max, watch the recent unscripted reunion special episode that will air around Thanksgiving, and wait for the reboot of the series. We have six seasons to rewatch the series to prepare us for this reunion special episode that was filmed on September 10th and meet the new Philly/Bel-Air guy in the reboot.

All cast members of the original series will be present except for James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, who passed away on December 31, 2013. The cast reunited in April of earlier this year to pay their respects to our beloved Uncle Phil. The reboot series is called Bel-Air that will be streamed on Peacock(NBC’s streaming network) and make it’s debut next year.

Now, if you are impatient then you can always get your fix on Morgan Copper’s adaptation of the comedy series on his Vimeo and YouTube accounts. After all Copper is the reason this reboot is a possibility. Check out the video, if there’s doubt.

Copper’s Viral Video Turns Into A Series

But for now with all this nostalgia coming to our ways, from cast reunions to special announcements; Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be remembered for more years to come. And AirBnB encourages customers to check out their other unique stays on their newsletter for more updates. For now, Fresh of Bel-Air binge watching it is.