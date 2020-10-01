Jennifer Lopez Is People’s 2020 Icon: DETAILS

Jennifer Lopez has just added to her long list of accolades. Or at least she will be. People has just named the talented actress as the recipient of the 2020 Peoples Icon award. She is the third recipient of this award with past winners, including Jennifer Anniston and Melissa Mcarthy.

According to WWD and E!, she is honored for her many groundbreaking performances, including this year’s super bowl performance and her part in the movie Hustlers. They also add that she is to thank in part for the increase in Latinx presence in movies, tv, and film. Her memorable roles include portraying Selena Quintanilla from her career’s meager beginnings until her tragic death at 25 years young.

Ms.Lopez is, of course, no stranger to awards, having earned the CFD fashion icon award in 2019, the Austin Film critics award in 2020 for the best-supporting actress, the Entertainment tonight Icon award in 2015, and the Billboard Music Icon Award in 2014. That’s just a short sampling of the awards she has nominated for and or won.

The People’s Choice awards are set to air on November 15, 2020, at the Baker hanger in Santa Monica, California. Due to the current COVID Pandemic, it has yet to be decided if the awards will be attended in person or virtually.

Congratulations are in order to Mrs.Lopez. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us in the next two decades and beyond.