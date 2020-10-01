Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant: Must-See Details

His Royal Highness Prince Andrews Daughter, Her royal highness Princess Eugenie, expects her first child with her husband of two years, Jack Brooksbank. Currently titled The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, the couple is overjoyed with this new development, according to Page Six.

Princess Eugenie’s Mother Fergie also shared her joy twitter. ” Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother,” she tweeted.

His Royal Highness Prince Andrew is excited at the prospect of his first grandchild. The due date is tentative, but as of now, reports are saying early 2021.

Their child will be 11th in line to the throne, according to People. While they also report that despite this, He or she will probably not receive a royal title. This isn’t too far removed from what seems to be a trend. When Prince Harry and Megan had Archie, he also did not receive a royal title.

Even though their child would be Queen Elizabeths Great grandchild, they probably will not reap any royal benefits in terms of income and have to work for a living. Much like his or her parents. Princess Eugenie is a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth. At the same time, her husband works with George Clooney’s Tequila brand Casamigos, which he has sold.