President Donald Trump & Melania Test Positive for COVID: DETAILS

Every month, for the past ten months, has brought something new to the table. First, it was the virus, then unemployment, followed by murder hornets and a revolution, then back to the virus again. The year 2020 has been a whirlwind, and quite frankly, hard to keep up with at times. Coming into the new month, many questioned and joked about what October had in store. As it turns out, we didn’t have to wait long to find out. After months of downplaying the virus, disregarding the science, and not wearing masks, Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Since releasing the news, there has been a wide range of reactions. Some are sympathetic and wish Trump and Melania a speedy recovery. Some people have been quick to use his words of “It is what it is” against him. Others have jumped on board the conspiracy theory train. They are claiming it’s a lie, and Trump is either using it as an excuse to opt-out of debates or “prove” the virus is nothing to worry about and push the “miracle” drug hydroxychloroquine.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Thursday evening, the white house announced Hope Hicks, Trump’s close adviser, tested positive for the virus. Hicks underwent testing the day before as well, but the results came back negative. Following the Hicks announcement, Trump gave his condolences and shared that he and Melania were now waiting for their test results to come back. Doctors administered two different tests for the White House couple. The first was a quick test that gives results faster but is less accurate. The second takes several hours but is far more precise. Both came back as positive. Despite the diagnosis, Trump has reported that he and Melania are feeling well and will be quarantining immediately.

Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

Since then, Donald and Melania have canceled all official business and travel plans. Trump has postponed his rallies in Florida, Wisconsin, and Arizona that were all supposed to happen within the next two weeks. Many have also raised the question if Trump will be able to attend the next debate. The second debate was scheduled to take place on October 15th, the very last day of his two-week COVID quarantine. It is for this reason that many are having a hard time believing he is sick. The first debate was rough for Trump. He was able to get by with constant interruptions and rude remarks. Now that debate officials are giving moderators the tools to silence candidates if their interruptions become too much, people think he is getting worried. He certainly seemed unhappy with the amendment when he tweeted, “Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?”

Whoa: Melania Trump, in response to children who were separated from their families at the border, says “give me a fucking break” in audio recordings pic.twitter.com/N0Vlz78rCR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 2, 2020

Trump’s COVID reveal wasn’t the only news to shock the internet last night. A recording was released of Melania talking with an ex-friend about her thoughts on some of the First Lady duties. The conversation happened back in 2018. The callous words of our “Be Best” FLOTUS left many listeners shocked. We hear her discussing her role as the White House Christmas decoration coordinator and her thoughts on people’s demands that she step in as immigrant children are separated from their families and put in cages. It left many with a bad taste in their mouth. The conversation is provided in the clip above.



The first 36 hours of October have hit the Trump family hard. Between testing positive for the virus they said would miraculously “disappear,” and dealing with leaked recordings, they are slowly drowning. Many are questioning how this will affect their campaign and are staying tuned to find out. No one is straying too far from their news source as it turns out it only takes a few hours to miss just about everything.