Jessica Alba Reveals Upsetting Rule for Guest Stars on “90210” Set

Long before Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Real Housewives drama television shows aired, we had the teeny-bopper hit, Beverly Hills 90210. The show aired from 1990 to 2000 and stared some of our favorite celebrities, such as Gennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Tiffani Thiessen, and Luke Perry. The show follows a group of friends from high school into adulthood. The drama put relationships and friendships to the test as love triangles ensue, among other real-life obstacles. The show was cheesy and corny, but viewers loved it.

Oct. 4/1990 – The TV show Beverly Hills, 90210 airs for the first time. Ran for 10 seasons & produced 293 episodes. pic.twitter.com/HNlqlGIHNe — Today In History (@TodayThatWas) October 4, 2020

Throughout the show’s ten seasons, many of the celebrities we see on our screens today popped in as guest stars. Jessica Alba is on this list of the show’s special appearances. She portrayed pregnant teen Leanne for two episodes during season eight. Alba was still searching for her breakout role, as she was only four years into her acting career at the time and was taking small parts here and there. It would not be another five years until Alba stars in her breakout film, Honey (2003).

Years later, Jessica Alba is both a successful actress and businesswoman. She is currently starring in the television series, L.A.’s Finest (2019) alongside Gabrielle Union, both playing LAPD detectives. Alba is also running her business, The Honest Company, selling household products. She has made quite the name for herself, so it is no shock that she is constantly asked for interviews. Her most recent was with Sean Evans, host of the YouTube channel, Hot Ones. They performed the interview remotely on October first of this year.

During the interview, Alba’s portayal of Leanne on Beverly Hills 90210 came up. Many viewers were shocked to hear that her experience on the show was rather unpleasant. Alba revealed the creators of the show had a rather odd rule for guest stars, they were not allowed to make eye contact with cast members. She stated, “On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them.” She followed this statement by saying they would force you to leave the set if you didn’t comply. Many were shocked by this revelation. Fans agreed that the rule was demeaning and spoke poorly about those who created and enforced it.

Spelling and Garth caught wind of the interview and responded three days later, saying they were not aware that this was a rule. They expressed how saddened they were to hear that Alba’s time on set was not looked upon fondly by her, but could not blame her either. They went on to question if any of their cast members knew that guest stars were being given these instructions upon entering the set. Spelling stated, “Imagine we just thought guest stars didn’t like us? They never looked at us!” It seems that both the regulars and guests were being pitted against each other by producers. Garth went on to praise Alba after reacting to the news, saying, “I only remember her being super talented. She was very young and really sweet. …it does not surprise me that she’s gone on to be so successful.” Both Garth and Spelling handled the revelation with grace, neither one having anything negative to say about Alba.

We are glad to hear that Alba’s juicy interview did not result in a feud between the three talented actresses. They quickly cleared up that this irregular rule was news to them. There are no comments from other members of 90210, but if they do come out with a statement, we hope they handle it just as gracefully.