Finding good makeup that isn’t too expensive is so hard. Now that you have a ton more questions are raised within ethics. Most makeup, skincare, and other beauty products tend to be tested on animals in order to see if the makeup is safe for public consumption. Which raises a lot of red flags when questioning what is even going into your makeup that is making companies think it’s not safe for humans? Finding companies that are fully cruelty-free is hard but with this list, it’s not impossible.

Kat Von D

This brand is completely cruelty-free, with no tricks.

Becca

Some of these products are even vegan, but the overall brand is cruelty-free!

Tarte

Tarte works so well on any face and doesn’t harm animals in the process.

The Body Shop

This brand has amazing cruelty free products that go far and beyond makeup.

Lush

This brand mainly focuses on bath products that are hand made but they are expanding into makeup.

Hard Candy

If you are looking for a great brand that is really inexpensive then this is the makeup brand for you.