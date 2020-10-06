Recently, Nordstrom – one of the largest United States-based retailers took an oath to ban the sale of products that promote the idea of animal cruelty. By the year 2021, the brand will go “Fur – Free” as its Instagram post reads. They will be ending the sales of fur and exotic animal skin-based products from all over its Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and Last Chance stores and e-commerce sites as they have partnered recently with the Humane Society of the United States.

In their company statement and Instagram post caption, Teri Bariquit, Nordstrom’s chief merchandising officer said, “We’re committed to delivering the best possible service and merchandise for our customers.” She added, “Delivering on that commitment means continually listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offering to ensure we’re meeting their needs.”

Bariquit revealed that Nordstorm’s private label brands have been using faux fur for a long time, and haven’t used exotic animal skin for years “so extending this policy to all the brands we carry is a natural next step for our business.”

Moreover, the CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, Kitty Block said that they “applaud Nordstrom for ending the sale of fur and becoming the first U.S.-based retailer to ban exotic animal skins. This is a pivotal step toward a more humane business model and a safer world for animals, sending a clear message that animals should not suffer for the sake of fashion.” This will ensure a safer future for many animals indeed! It will be interesting to see which other brands feel motivated to take this decision as well!