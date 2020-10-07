Having amazing hair is most people’s dream. In our mission to make that dream come true, we try out all kinds of shampoos, conditioners, masks, and treatments hoping that this one will make it look more appealing. Surely, while using some of the hair products you stumbled across a shampoo or conditioner containing jojoba oil. But, what about jojoba oil? Have you had a chance to try it out? Because this magical oil might just be the missing ingredient you’ve been searching for.

What Is So Special About Jojoba Oil?

Jojoba oil is wax in the form of oil made from seeds of the jojoba plant. Since the ’70s, jojoba oil is a popular ingredient in many beauty products for both hair and skincare. Jojoba oil contains vitamins and minerals that nourish and strengthen hair. Hence, this oil can help with numerous hair concerns.

Benefits Of Jojoba Oil In Hair Care

Due to this oil being rich in nourishing ingredients it is a great moisturizer for both hair and skin. If applied before washing it can protect your hair’s natural oils from being destroyed or if applied after washing it can give your hair the nourishment it needs. As jojoba oil is very similar to human sebum it helps with numerous scalp issues and moisturizes the hair and the scalp without making it look greasy. Also, this oil has proven to resolve issues with dandruff and to repair damaged hair. Plus, it is believed to help with hair growth and to prevent loss of pigment which leads to gray hair.

What Kind Of Hair Issues Does Jojoba Oil Resolve?

As this oil is a wax very similar to sebum, is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and has protective properties it resolves many scalp issues and most importantly dandruff. Due to its composition and properties, it is a great product for fine and hair prone to dryness such as curly hair.

How To Use Jojoba Oil For Hair?

If you have dry skin or dandruff the best way of using jojoba oil is overnight. Massage it into your scalp and through the length of your hair and then wrap it into a cover and leave overnight. After that, in the morning, don’t forget to wash it out. In case you have thin hair, the best way is to use a little bit of jojoba oil every day, massage it into your scalp, and then feel free to style it for the day. Plus, if you use the hairdryer and color your hair frequently, this oil will protect it from heat and chemicals. Also, you can put a bit of jojoba oil into your conditioner to give it a bit of an extra kick. And if you already have a favorite oil that you use then you can combine it with a bit of jojoba oil to gain more from the use. In addition to using it before washing your hair, you can apply it right after to soak up faster. Lastly, no matter how you decide to use this magical oil, for the best results use it after a moisturizing product or water. This way the oil will keep your hair from losing that moisture and work its magic.