Twenty million smiles, twenty million children slept peacefully with a full stomach, till 2020 as Michael Kors has just hit a milestone of donating twenty million free meals to less fortunate children in poverty hit regions. Michael Kors has led this Watch Hunger Stop charity initiative in its long-lasting collaboration with the U.S. World Food Programme for over the past eight years now!

This year the main focus of the Watch Hunger Stop initiative is to help the United States World Food Programme to donate free school meals all over the world in places that are hurt significantly due to COVID 19. As we all know, the designer’s annual October 16 World Food Day Campaign is normally fronted by A-listers like Kate Hudson, Halle Berry, and others, but this year the campaign is fronted by no one else but Michael Kors employees themselves!

The designer said, “like just about everything else this year, we approached Watch Hunger Stop in a different way”. He added, “we asked our employees to share their faces and their voices in support of WFP and the fight against hunger. The results were inspired and inspiring. I’m really proud of this year’s campaign.” Indeed, the decision of choosing employees as the face of the campaign delivers a very strong and sweet message as at the end of the day, it is these hardworking Michael Kors employees that deserve some credit for the generation of annual profits of the brand which leads to these philanthropic initiatives and make a world a better place!

How powerful is the Michael Kors 2020 LOVE T-shirt, and why do we love it?

As seen above, in every picture the employees are seen wearing the same white T-shirt with a Love embroidered in a heart shape on the T-shirt’s pocket. But why are they all wearing it? The reason is that besides being a product of the 2020 “Food Is Love – Share Your Love” campaign, this T-shirt can donate 50 meals to the WFP if one buys it and posts a selfie, reels post, or a video of them wearing it on their public Instagram account using the hashtag #WatchHungerStop or the custom “Share Your Heart” filter. Isn’t it amazing how your $40 purchase of a T-shirt can help feed 50 hungry children? Buy your Michael Kors Love T-shirt today and watch hunger stop by sharing your love!