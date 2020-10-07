Twenty million smiles, twenty million children slept peacefully with a full stomach, till 2020 as Michael Kors has just hit a milestone of donating twenty million free meals to less fortunate children in poverty hit regions. Michael Kors has led this Watch Hunger Stop charity initiative in its long-lasting collaboration with the U.S. World Food Programme for over the past eight years now!
Food is love: with many schools closed because of the pandemic, the @WorldFoodProgramme is still finding ways to provide children with the vital nutrition they need. When you shop our new LOVE T-Shirt and Denim Tote, you’re making a difference in a child’s life. #WatchHungerStop #MichaelKors #TeamKors Visit WatchHungerStop.com for program details. WFP does not endorse any product or service.
This year the main focus of the Watch Hunger Stop initiative is to help the United States World Food Programme to donate free school meals all over the world in places that are hurt significantly due to COVID 19. As we all know, the designer’s annual October 16 World Food Day Campaign is normally fronted by A-listers like Kate Hudson, Halle Berry, and others, but this year the campaign is fronted by no one else but Michael Kors employees themselves!
“When I cook, I cook with love.” – our very own Product Setup Coordinator Delja Revander in the #WatchHungerStop LOVE T-Shirt. #TeamKors For every T-shirt sold, #MichaelKors will donate 100% of the profits (equal to 100 school meals) to feed children in need through the @WorldFoodProgramme. Visit WatchHungerStop.com for program details. WFP does not endorse any product or service.
The designer said, “like just about everything else this year, we approached Watch Hunger Stop in a different way”. He added, “we asked our employees to share their faces and their voices in support of WFP and the fight against hunger. The results were inspired and inspiring. I’m really proud of this year’s campaign.” Indeed, the decision of choosing employees as the face of the campaign delivers a very strong and sweet message as at the end of the day, it is these hardworking Michael Kors employees that deserve some credit for the generation of annual profits of the brand which leads to these philanthropic initiatives and make a world a better place!
@MichaelKors is pleased to announce the launch of the newest Watch Hunger Stop 2020 product capsule. Now in its eighth successful year, Watch Hunger Stop (WHS) supports the United Nations @WorldFoodProgramme (WFP) in their mission to achieve zero world hunger and provide much needed meals to children in food insecure areas. Food Is Love! Let’s share your heart with #MichaelKors and #WatchHungerStop ! Link in bio. . . Michael Kors 今年已是第八年舉辦Watch Hunger Stop活動，支持聯合國糧食計劃 (United Nations World Food Programme ) 籌募善款，為實現世界零飢餓出一分力，希望給在糧食不足地方的兒童提供急需的食物。 品牌今年為此活動特別推出的兩款新產品—同有以紅色心形拼寫出「LOVE」字樣的中性白色口袋T恤和藍色牛仔布手提袋，無論是設計和生產都以對環境影響減至最低為原則。這兩款簡約設計的產品現已在全球的Michael Kors專門店及網上有售，每售出一件產品，品牌都會捐出所有利潤，透過世界糧食計劃為有需要的兒童提供食物。預計至2021年9月30日前，#MichaelKors將捐贈多達200萬餐。
How powerful is the Michael Kors 2020 LOVE T-shirt, and why do we love it?
As seen above, in every picture the employees are seen wearing the same white T-shirt with a Love embroidered in a heart shape on the T-shirt’s pocket. But why are they all wearing it? The reason is that besides being a product of the 2020 “Food Is Love – Share Your Love” campaign, this T-shirt can donate 50 meals to the WFP if one buys it and posts a selfie, reels post, or a video of them wearing it on their public Instagram account using the hashtag #WatchHungerStop or the custom “Share Your Heart” filter. Isn’t it amazing how your $40 purchase of a T-shirt can help feed 50 hungry children? Buy your Michael Kors Love T-shirt today and watch hunger stop by sharing your love!
A cause worth going bananas for: all profits from the sale of the LOVE T-Shirt go to support the @WorldFoodProgramme school meals program. #WatchHungerStop #MichaelKors #TeamKors Psst! Head to our IG profile to try out our new “Share Your Heart” filter. For each person who shares a photo or video with the filter, we’ll donate 50 meals to WFP. Visit WatchHungerStop.com for program details. WFP does not endorse any product or service.