5 Healthy Snack Ideas Guaranteed to Satisfy Cravings

In a typical diet, there are three opportunities for snacks throughout the day, that is a lot of opportunities. Or if your the person who just loves to snack then you have even more opportunities throughout the day. Sometimes certain snack foods that are considered healthy either have a ton of chemicals in them or you end up getting bored of your usual snacks. Here are five easy and healthy snack ideas that will spice up your snack time.

Banana Wrap

This quick wrap is a favorite for breakfast or a snack. Easily take these ingredients and make yourself a wrap or add a ton of different favorites to you wrap to make an amazing variation of this fun snack.

Ingredients:

– Ripe Banana (If you do not like brown spotty bananas then grab yourself one that is yellow as possible because they taste so much better)

– Tortilla (Grab your favorite type of tortilla)

– Peanut Butter (Not a peanut butter fan? Pick your favorite nut butter of choice)

Get Cooking:

There really isn’t any cooking to this recipe but you can heat up or toast your tortilla to add a fun crispy texture. Spread your peanut butter on your tortilla and add your banana. Super simple but it covers all your food needs for a complex snack. Some suggested additives for this snack are flaked coconut, chocolate chips, any jam or jelly, or other fruits such as apples.

Olives and Cheese

This seems pretty obvious but its something we tend to leave for a fun gathering, party or night out at a nice restaurant.

Ingredients:

– Assorted olives

– Favorite Cheese (Great choice is small mozzarella pearls)

– Crackers

Get Cooking:

There also isn’t cooking with this one but assemble a nice to-go box or plate for yourself and treat yourself to a mini cheese plate. This also covers a ton of food needs and keeps you picking which helps you feel like you’re eating a ton more.

Rice Cake Sandwich

This is a bit similar to the tik tok crazed pepper and cream cheese sandwich but we know that carbs are nothing to be afraid of so we added those into this yummy snack.

Ingredients:

– Rice Cakes (Lightly Salted or even a fun flavor is perfect)

– Cream Cheese (Any of your choice)

– Greens (Spring Mix, baby romaine, or any other of your choice)

– Chili Lime Seasoning

Get Cooking:

Take a rice cake and slather your favorite cream cheese on it, add your chili lime seasoning, and your greens than another rice cake. A couple of ways to switch up this recipe is to change the rice cakes to bread or a tortilla and add any veggies you like.

Hummus Plate

Hummus and crackers or veggies don’t have to be the same old same old. You can easily spice it up with this recipe.

Ingredients:

– Hummus (any flavor)

– Sliced Cucumber

– Crackers of your choice

– Hot Sauce

Get Cooking:

Grab your hummus and take your hot sauce, mix the two. Then dip your cucumbers and crackers in this amazing mixture. This is a super simple way to change up the usual hummus.

Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

This is a great one to take on the go.

Ingredients:

– Cup of Almond Milk

– One Frozen Banana

– 2 Tbsps Peanut Butter

– 2 Scoops of Chocolate Protein Powder

– 1 Tablespoon of Maca Powder

– 1/4 cup Oats

Get Cooking:

Add all the ingredients to the blender and watch it turn into the best smoothie ever. Easily sub out or leave out any of the ingredients.